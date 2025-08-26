‘He’s like Messi’: Premier League icon Theo Walcott compares Arsenal wonderkid to Argentina superstar

Players like Lionel Messi define eras and set new benchmarks by which soccer is measured for generations. The Argentina star has dazzled fans worldwide for over two decades, so it’s no surprise that young players who show similar traits quickly attract attention. Now, a young Arsenal standout is being likened to the Inter Miami forward by Premier League icon Theo Walcott.

Last Saturday, the Gunners defeated Leeds United 5-0 at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 2 of the English league. A historic moment took place in the 64th minute when Max Dowman replaced Noni Madueke and became the second-youngest player ever to debut in the Premier League, at just 15 years and 235 days old.

But that wasn’t all—just 30 minutes on the pitch were enough for the young English winger to make his mark on professional soccer: he drew a penalty that Victor Gyokeres converted into the fifth and final goal of the match.

Dowman’s impressive performance has earned him widespread praise in recent days. “He carries the ball, he’s quicker with the ball. He’s like Messi,” said Theo Walcott of Max during an interview with the BBC. To support such a bold comparison, the former winger reflected on his own experience facing the Argentine legend.

Max Dowman of Arsenal claps during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United.

“I remember playing against Messi — when he was off the ball he’s not quick. Maybe it’s because I was quicker than most,” said Walcott. “When he had the ball he would just glide past people, glide past me with ease. (Dowman’s) got that, he’s got the stop-start.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Yamal’s Spain and Messi’s Argentina favorites for 2026 World Cup? Coach De la Fuente makes things clear

Walcott can relate to what Dowman is experiencing

With such a sudden leap into the spotlight and professional soccer, Max Dowman is about to experience a major change in his life. Walcott can speak to that, having been a wonderkid himself in his early Premier League years: he debuted at 16 with Southampton and months later was signed by Arsenal, where he played 12 seasons.

“The biggest challenge is the outside noise and how he copes with even his school life, that balance of even walking out on the street and recognising him,” reflected the former English winger. At the same time, Walcott acknowledged that today’s world presents a different set of challenges than he faced: “That social media world, I didn’t have that coming through, we didn’t have that when we were younger. It was very different.”

Who are the youngest players in Premier League history?

Since the Premier League was founded in 1992, only one player has appeared in the league at a younger age than Max Dowman’s 15 years, 7 months, and 23 days. The all-time record belongs to another current Arsenal player, Ethan Nwaneri, who debuted at 15 years, 5 months, and 28 days in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top three is rounded out by Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga, who earlier this year played at 15 years, 8 months, and 28 days. Harvey Elliott, Matthew Briggs, Izzy Brown, Aaron Lennon, Jose Baxter, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, and Gary McSheffrey complete the top ten.