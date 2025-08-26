Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
PREMIER LEAGUE
Comments

‘He’s like Messi’: Premier League icon Theo Walcott compares Arsenal wonderkid to Argentina superstar

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi and former Arsenal player Theo Walcott.
© Daniel Jayo/Zak Kaczmarek/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and former Arsenal player Theo Walcott.

Players like Lionel Messi define eras and set new benchmarks by which soccer is measured for generations. The Argentina star has dazzled fans worldwide for over two decades, so it’s no surprise that young players who show similar traits quickly attract attention. Now, a young Arsenal standout is being likened to the Inter Miami forward by Premier League icon Theo Walcott.

Last Saturday, the Gunners defeated Leeds United 5-0 at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 2 of the English league. A historic moment took place in the 64th minute when Max Dowman replaced Noni Madueke and became the second-youngest player ever to debut in the Premier League, at just 15 years and 235 days old.

But that wasn’t all—just 30 minutes on the pitch were enough for the young English winger to make his mark on professional soccer: he drew a penalty that Victor Gyokeres converted into the fifth and final goal of the match.

Dowman’s impressive performance has earned him widespread praise in recent days. “He carries the ball, he’s quicker with the ball. He’s like Messi,” said Theo Walcott of Max during an interview with the BBC. To support such a bold comparison, the former winger reflected on his own experience facing the Argentine legend.

Max Dowman of Arsenal claps during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United.

Max Dowman of Arsenal claps during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United.

“I remember playing against Messi — when he was off the ball he’s not quick. Maybe it’s because I was quicker than most,” said Walcott. “When he had the ball he would just glide past people, glide past me with ease. (Dowman’s) got that, he’s got the stop-start.”

Advertisement
Yamal’s Spain and Messi’s Argentina favorites for 2026 World Cup? Coach De la Fuente makes things clear

see also

Yamal’s Spain and Messi’s Argentina favorites for 2026 World Cup? Coach De la Fuente makes things clear

Walcott can relate to what Dowman is experiencing

With such a sudden leap into the spotlight and professional soccer, Max Dowman is about to experience a major change in his life. Walcott can speak to that, having been a wonderkid himself in his early Premier League years: he debuted at 16 with Southampton and months later was signed by Arsenal, where he played 12 seasons.

“The biggest challenge is the outside noise and how he copes with even his school life, that balance of even walking out on the street and recognising him,” reflected the former English winger. At the same time, Walcott acknowledged that today’s world presents a different set of challenges than he faced: “That social media world, I didn’t have that coming through, we didn’t have that when we were younger. It was very different.”

Who are the youngest players in Premier League history?

Since the Premier League was founded in 1992, only one player has appeared in the league at a younger age than Max Dowman’s 15 years, 7 months, and 23 days. The all-time record belongs to another current Arsenal player, Ethan Nwaneri, who debuted at 15 years, 5 months, and 28 days in 2022.

Advertisement

The top three is rounded out by Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga, who earlier this year played at 15 years, 8 months, and 28 days. Harvey Elliott, Matthew Briggs, Izzy Brown, Aaron Lennon, Jose Baxter, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, and Gary McSheffrey complete the top ten.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ballon d’Or favorite Ousmane Dembele reveals Lionel Messi’s career-changing advice

Ballon d’Or favorite Ousmane Dembele reveals Lionel Messi’s career-changing advice

Ousmane Dembele is in the best form of his career, a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or, and has credited Lionel Messi as a key factor behind his rise.

Messi could return tomorrow in Leagues Cup, hints Inter Miami coaching staff ahead of Orlando City match

Messi could return tomorrow in Leagues Cup, hints Inter Miami coaching staff ahead of Orlando City match

Lionel Messi trained with Inter Miami this week, raising hopes he could return for the Clásico del Sol semifinal against Orlando City at Chase Stadium.

Sergio Busquets makes things clear on leaving Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for return to Europe

Sergio Busquets makes things clear on leaving Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for return to Europe

As his future remains uncertain, Sergio Busquets made it clear he has no plans to leave Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for a return to Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate at Al Nassr reportedly close to Champions League club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate at Al Nassr reportedly close to Champions League club

With less than one week before the summer transfer window closes, a Cristiano Ronaldo's star teammate at Al Nassr is reportedly close to join a team that will play in the UEFA Champions League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo