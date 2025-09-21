Sergio Busquets career decision on continuing with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in 2026 reportedly revealed

Sergio Busquets’ contract situation has been one of the most pressing topics at Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi, with both deals set to expire at the end of 2025. Looking ahead to the 2026 season, and with Messi reportedly nearing a new agreement, Busquets’ career decision has reportedly been revealed.

Busquets has become one of Inter Miami’s most important pieces alongside Messi since leaving FC Barcelona in 2023 to join the team that went on to capture the club’s first major trophies. While Jordi Alba signed a contract extension with the Herons back in May, his Spanish teammate appears to be heading in a different direction.

According to Cadena COPE’s Nacho Garcia, Sergio Busquets plans to retire at the end of the 2025 season. Although no official announcement has been made yet, the veteran midfielder has reportedly decided that once the campaign ends, either in November or December depending on Inter Miami’s playoff run, he will bring his professional career to a close.

The announcement is expected to mirror the way Busquets bid farewell to Barcelona in 2023, with a video message explaining his decision. As for his future, nothing has been confirmed, but Spanish outlets suggest a return to Barcelona in a different role should not be ruled out.

Among Miami’s former Barcelona contingent, Alba is the only one to have secured a new contract, while Messi’s extension appears imminent and Luis Suárez’s future remains uncertain. Reports now indicate that one of Spain’s World Cup winners is preparing to hang up his boots once Inter Miami’s 2025 campaign concludes.

Busquets’ last update on his contract situation

Outside of Messi, there has been little progress or news regarding contract renewals for either Busquets or Suárez, with both deals running until December 2025. Between the two, it was Busquets who offered the clearest hints about his future.

Speaking to reporters in August, Busquets admitted he was already nearing the end of his career: “As for the future, there’s no news. When there is, it will be announced. When I left Barça, I already knew I wouldn’t be going back to Spain or Europe. And, well, I’m also at an age where I’m closer to the end of my career than the beginning. But for now, there’s nothing official, neither about a renewal nor about a possible retirement.”

One possibility that gave fans hope was his willingness to continue at Inter Miami in a non-Designated Player role. “Yes, of course. I think it’s obvious the conditions would change because the three Designated Player spots each team has in this league are already taken,” he said at the time. But now, reports point to a different ending.

