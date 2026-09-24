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Netherlands vs Germany: Confirmed lineups for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Virgil van Dijk #4 of Netherlands and Joshua Kimmich #6 of Germany.
© Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk #4 of Netherlands and Joshua Kimmich #6 of Germany.

Netherlands host Germany at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, in a UEFA Nations League League A opener that also marks the international coaching debuts of Xavi Hernández and Jurgen Klopp.

The clash carries extra weight given the fresh starts on both sides, with the Netherlands and Germany sharing Group A2 alongside Serbia and Greece this cycle.

Both Ronald Koeman and Julian Nagelsmann were dismissed following underwhelming showings at the 2026 World Cup, and Xavi and Klopp were brought in to relaunch each nation’s project.

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Xavi already notched an early win off the pitch by convincing Virgil van Dijk not to retire from international duty, and the defender will captain the Dutch against his former Liverpool manager.

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Klopp, meanwhile, retains faith in Florian Wirtz despite a slow start to the season at Anfield, and leans heavily on his old Bayern Munich connections with Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala all included.

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How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in USA: 2026 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

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How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in USA: 2026 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Netherlands confirmed lineup

Xavi is expected to go with a lineup built around his Liverpool contingent and Van Dijk’s captaincy, with Justin Kluivert and Frenkie De Jong as the notable absentees due to injury.

Netherlands confirmed starting XI: Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven; Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Quinten Timber; Crysencio Summerville, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo.

Germany confirmed lineup

Klopp is set to hand Wirtz a starting role alongside his Bayern Munich stars, with Manuel Neuer and Antonio Rudiger both missing following their international retirements.

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Germany confirmed starting XI: Marc-André ter Stegen; Philipp Treu, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown; Félix Nmecha, Joshua Kimmich; Kevin Schade, Jamal Musiala, Karim Adeyemi, Kai Havertz.

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