How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in USA: 2026 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Germany on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Netherlands vs Germany

WHAT: Nations League

WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Thursday, September 24, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Two of European soccer’s greatest rivals begin a new era as the Netherlands hosts Germany in a blockbuster Nations League opener. Both nations are looking for a fresh start after disappointing Round of 32 exits at the 2026 World Cup and have turned to new, high-profile managers to steer them back to the top. For the Dutch, this is a chance to make a statement on home soil and prove their long unbeaten streak in competitive matches is no fluke.

Germany arrives in Amsterdam with equal urgency, ushering in the highly anticipated Jurgen Klopp era. After falling short of expectations in North America, the German FA has made a decisive change, and this clash against a historic foe serves as the first major test of Klopp’s tactical revolution. With both teams desperate to set a positive tone for their campaigns, expect an intense and fiercely contested battle at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match represents a hard reset for two international powerhouses. Both the Netherlands and Germany are moving on from World Cup campaigns that ended prematurely, and the appointment of Xavi Hernández and Jurgen Klopp, respectively, signals a clear shift in direction. This opening Nations League fixture isn’t just about points; it’s about establishing a new identity and building momentum under new leadership. The pressure is on from day one to deliver a performance that validates these high-profile changes.

The tactical matchup promises a fascinating contrast in philosophies. Xavi’s Netherlands will likely aim to control the game through a possession-heavy, technical style, building attacks methodically from the back. In the other dugout, Klopp is renowned for his high-energy “gegenpressing,” where his teams relentlessly pressure opponents to win the ball back high up the pitch. The game will be decided by which side can impose its will—Germany’s aggressive press against the Netherlands’ composure on the ball.

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Beyond tactical bragging rights, the core motivation for both squads is redemption. Drawn into a challenging group that also includes Serbia and Greece, neither team can afford to drop points, especially against their biggest rival. A victory here would not only provide a massive confidence boost but also a crucial head-start in the race to qualify for the quarter-finals. This fixture is a tone-setter for the entire campaign.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been tightly contested, but recent trends favor Germany. The Netherlands has not secured a victory over their rivals in this decade, with the last four encounters since 2020 resulting in two draws and two narrow German wins. This pattern suggests that even with home advantage, the Dutch face a significant challenge in breaking their winless streak.

The most recent meetings came in the 2024 edition of the Nations League. The match in the Netherlands ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, a game where Germany surprisingly dominated possession and created more significant chances despite being the away team. In the return fixture, Germany capitalized on their control, securing a disciplined 1-0 victory that ultimately helped them top the group.

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Matches between these two nations consistently produce goals. The “Both Teams to Score” bet has been successful in six of their last seven meetings, indicating that defensive frailties are often exposed. Furthermore, five of those last seven clashes have also featured over 2.5 total goals, making this a fixture that bettors and neutral fans alike can expect to be full of attacking action and entertainment.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams enter this crucial encounter with new-look squads under fresh management but are fortunate to have no significant injury concerns to report.

For the Netherlands, new manager Xavi has already made his mark with some bold selection choices. He has notably omitted all-time leading scorer Memphis Depay, signaling a shift in attacking philosophy. Instead, he has promoted in-form Eredivisie talents like Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiël, injecting fresh energy into the squad.

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Germany is also undergoing a major overhaul under Jurgen Klopp, who named an expanded 44-man roster to assess his options. Legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has retired from international football, paving the way for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to become the undisputed No. 1. A key tactical switch will see Joshua Kimmich move into a central midfield role, serving as the engine of Klopp’s system.

Netherlands Projected XI (4-3-3):

Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Dijk, van de Ven, Ake; Gravenberch, Veerman, Reijnders; Frimpong, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Xavi is expected to field a classic Dutch 4-3-3, built on the defensive leadership of Virgil van Dijk and the creative spark of Cody Gakpo. The midfield trio is designed to dominate possession and control the tempo, while the pace of Jeremie Frimpong on the wing adds a direct threat.

Germany Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Nubel; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown; Nmecha, Amiri; Musiala, Karl, Gnabry; Havertz.

Klopp will likely implement his signature 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kai Havertz leading the line as a versatile forward. The system will rely heavily on the creativity of Jamal Musiala in the attacking midfield role and the relentless energy of a midfield anchored by Joshua Kimmich to execute the high press.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch Netherlands vs Germany on Fubo. The service is available on your computer, smart TV, and mobile devices, including iOS and Android, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

In addition to the Nations League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can watch matches from LaLiga, Bundesliga, and key games from the UEFA Champions League, making it an essential service for soccer fans.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month. You can also get it as part of a bundle, which provides even more value for sports and entertainment content.

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Beyond the pitch, the platform offers a deep library of entertainment. Subscribers can enjoy blockbuster movies, acclaimed original series, and live coverage of other major sports.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Nations League games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.