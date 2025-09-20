Santiago Gimenez and Luka Modric headline Milan’s XI for Udinese: Will Christian Pulisic reclaim his starting spot in Serie A?

Luka Modric, Santiago Gimenez, and Christian Pulisic headline the talking points as Milan prepares for its Serie A clash against Udinese on Saturday evening. Massimiliano Allegri’s side, fresh from back-to-back wins, is looking to build momentum, though injuries and tactical tweaks have left fans guessing about who will make the starting eleven — and who will be left waiting on the bench.

After its shock opening-day defeat to newly promoted Cremonese, the Rossoneri have steadied the ship with victories over Lecce and Bologna. Even more impressively, they managed both wins without conceding a goal. This defensive stability has lifted the club into fifth place after three rounds, and Allegri has made clear that he views the trip to Udine as a pivotal test.

Notable absences will compound the challenge. Mike Maignan is sidelined after limping off against Bologna, which opens the door for veteran Pietro Terracciano to make his full competitive debut. Meanwhile, Rafael Leao and Ardon Jashari remain unavailable, forcing Allegri to reshuffle his options in attack.

Allegri’s likely system will remain a 3-5-2, with Alexis Saelemaekers and Pervis Estupinan patrolling the flanks. In midfield, the experience and composure of Luka Modric will be key, linking up with Youssouf Fofana and Adrien Rabiot, who has quickly established himself after a strong debut.

The Christian Pulisic question

The big question mark heading into the match has surrounded Christian Pulisic. After returning from international duty with the United States, slightly fatigued, he was benched against Bologna. But multiple reports from Italy suggest that he is ready to reclaim his starting spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pulisic’s record speaks for itself: 34 goals and 23 assists in 104 appearances for Milan, making him one of Allegri’s most reliable attacking weapons. His partnership with Santiago Gimenez could be vital in breaking down the Bianconeri’s towering defense.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

Spotlight on Santiago Gimenez

For Santiago Gimenez, Saturday could represent a turning point. The Mexican striker has yet to find the back of the net this season, despite creating chances and showing glimpses of his Feyenoord form. Allegri, however, appears ready to trust him once again alongside Pulisic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Gimenez may not have the profile of an Ibrahimovic or Inzaghi, but he brings movement and intelligence,” Allegri reportedly told his staff this week. Still, Italian media have suggested this could be his “last chance” to secure his place in the starting lineup, with Christopher Nkunku waiting in the wings and Rafael Leao nearing a return.

Tweet placeholder

Predicted Milan XI (3-5-2): Terracciano; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Estupiñán; Pulisic, Gimenez.

Advertisement