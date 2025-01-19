Neymar has been one of the most talked-about figures in the January transfer window. With just six months remaining on his contract with Al Hilal, the Brazilian superstar has drawn interest from clubs worldwide. Despite rumors of a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, reports now indicate that Neymar is set to return to his beloved Santos.

Neymar’s uncertain future at Al Hilal came into focus after coach Jorge Jesus announced that the forward would not feature in Saudi Pro League matches due to fitness concerns. “He’s world-class. But the truth is, physically, Neymar can no longer perform at the level we are used to,” said Jesus. Following this decision, speculation about Neymar’s next move grew, culminating in reports of his imminent return to Brazil.

According to Brazilian outlet Diario do Peixe, Santos finalized an agreement on Saturday to bring Neymar back on a six-month loan, aligning with the remaining duration of his Al Hilal contract. The deal is reportedly complete, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

In an earlier interview with Brazilian legend Romario on his Romario TV YouTube channel, Neymar acknowledged the growing buzz about his return and reflected on the public’s reaction, which has been reportedly one of the main reasons for his return:

“When this started coming out, I said, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ The whole country was sending messages—friends, fans, even rivals—asking, ‘Are you coming home?‘ It started to make me feel a bit worried because I really want to go back one day, but I didn’t think about that possibility. But after the news surfaced…,” he stated. With Santos returning to Brazil’s top flight this year, club executives see Neymar as the centerpiece of a new project aimed at reestablishing their status.

During his first stint with Santos, Neymar played 225 matches, scoring 136 goals. He helped lead the club to its crowning achievement, the 2011 Copa Libertadores title. In 2013, Neymar left Santos for FC Barcelona in a controversial move, but now, 12 years later, he appears set to return to his roots.

Neymar dismisses MLS interest

Neymar’s return to Brazil has reportedly come at the expense of interest from Major League Soccer. Inter Miami emerged as a frontrunner due to Neymar’s strong ties with team stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, the move was deemed difficult due to MLS salary cap restrictions, making it nearly impossible for the team to meet Neymar’s financial demands.

Brazilian outlet Diario do Peixe reported that Santos club president Marcelo Teixeira, general manager Pedro Martins, and Neymar’s father, Neymar Sr., finalized the financial details of the deal. Al Hilal is also expected to cover a portion of Neymar’s salary, which was key to facilitating his return.

Another MLS club in the mix was Chicago Fire, which reportedly made a significant effort to sign the forward. Despite their strong interest, Neymar’s desire to return to the club where he first rose to prominence tipped the scales in Santos’ favor, making the dream of a homecoming a reality.