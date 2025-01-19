Manchester United suffered yet another demoralizing defeat at Old Trafford, this time falling to Brighton and Hove Albion on Matchday 22 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. The result further highlighted the team’s glaring inconsistencies. After the match, coach Ruben Amorim had some words to both players and the fans, claiming to be “maybe the worst team in the history of Manchester United.”

Since his appointment in November 2024, Amorim has struggled to turn the Red Devils’ fortunes around. The team’s results have been a rollercoaster—ranging from a dramatic win over Manchester City to disappointing home losses against Bournemouth and Brighton. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Amorim was candid about the challenges he’s facing.

“In 10 games in Premier League, we won 2, and I know that. Imagine what’s this for a Manchester United fan, imagine what’s this for me: ‘We are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last one.’ I have full knowledge of that. Like I said, I’m not going to change, no matter what, and I know we can succeed, but we new to survive this moment,” the coach stated.

Amorim didn’t shy away from making a headline-grabbing statement: “We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United, and I know that you want headlines. But I’m saying that because we have to acknowledge that and change it. So here you go, your headlines.”

Currently sitting 13th in the Premier League table, United’s campaign has been far below the club’s historic standards. Since Amorim took over, the team has earned just 11 points from 11 league games, managing only one win in their last six outings (alongside one draw and four losses). While they remain above the relegation zone, it is undeniably a low point in the club’s storied history.

Amorim remains steadfast in his vision

Despite mounting criticism, Manchester United executives—including representatives from INEOS, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the Glazer family—remain supportive of Amorim’s project. The decision to sack Erik ten Hag was intended to spark a transformation, but the results so far have fallen short of expectations. Still, Amorim is determined to stick to his principles.

“I knew that it was going to be hard to put a complete different idea in the moment. But when you lose games, and you don’t have that luck to win three games in a row, it becomes really hard. That’s why I’m telling you that we’re going to suffer, because I will continue to do the same,” he firmly stated.

The Portuguese coach also highlighted how the team’s desperation and lack of composure have compounded their struggles: “Helping my players is to give them tools to play this way, but then without training is really hard. Then, without training and losing games… You could feel it in the end of the game, everybody was changing position, and that’s something that I will not see again. We can lose, but we have to maintain position.”

With no major signings expected in the transfer window, United’s next test comes in the Europa League against Rangers. Amorim remains committed to navigating this rough patch while adhering to the tactical principles that earned him the job at Old Trafford.