The future of Colombian striker Jhon Jader Durán appears increasingly unlikely to involve Aston Villa. Durán’s talent and potential have attracted interest from some of the world’s biggest clubs, prompting Aston Villa’s sporting director, Monchi, to extend his contract until 2030, significantly increasing his market value.

While rumors of PSG‘s interest in Durán have circulated for some time, L’Équipe has added a significant development. The Parisian club is reportedly preparing a €120 million bid, a figure that would shatter the relative quiet of recent transfer windows, particularly given the trend of top players moving on free transfers with significant signing bonuses.

The potential transfer package includes two key elements:

Increased Playing Time: A far more significant role than the one he currently holds under Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

A far more significant role than the one he currently holds under Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Substantially Increased Salary: A salary close to tripling his current earnings, reportedly reaching €8 million per season (compared to his current €2.8 million). The information was previously shared by RMC Sport.

Aston Villa’s difficult decision

Aston Villa has already rejected bids from West Ham and Chelsea. However, facing a colossal offer from PSG, which surpasses the €100 million they valued him at this past winter, they might be unable to retain the Colombian star.

Durán currently focuses on delivering peak performances on the pitch. His future will be decided in due course.

This potential transfer represents a seismic event within the football transfer market. Durán’s potential move to PSG, fueled by an unprecedented offer, underscores the ever-increasing financial power of some of the world’s leading clubs. This developing saga will undoubtedly draw considerable attention as the transfer window progresses and fans eagerly await the outcome.