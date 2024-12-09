Ruben Amorim faces a challenging task at Manchester United, working under a limited budget as the club seeks to curb its spending after years of heavy investment. Despite these constraints, reports suggest Real Madrid is preparing to swoop in on one of United’s most pivotal players, potentially derailing Amorim’s rebuilding plans.

The Spanish giants are grappling with a series of injuries this season, which have hindered performances across all competitions. Strengthening the right-back position has emerged as a priority for the winter transfer window following season-ending injuries to Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has struggled to find a reliable replacement, prompting the club to explore external options.

According to GiveMeSport, Real Madrid is keen on signing Manchester United’s versatile full-back Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese defender joins a shortlist that includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedro Porro, Juanlu, and Jeremie Frimpong as potential targets.

Dalot has been on Los Blancos’ radar since January 2024. However, two significant obstacles stand in the way: the player’s contract, which runs until 2028, and Manchester United’s reluctance to sell. With Alexander-Arnold reportedly negotiating a new deal with Liverpool, Dalot has emerged as an appealing option in a limited right-back market.

Since Amorim’s arrival, Dalot has featured in every match, solidifying his role as a key player. His ability to operate effectively on both flanks and his tactical intelligence make him indispensable to United’s setup. Losing him would undoubtedly complicate Amorim’s plans, especially with the manager already contending with injuries to Luke Shaw and a still-recovering Tyrell Malacia.

Reports suggest Real Madrid would need to offer approximately $57 million (£45 million) to secure Dalot’s services. Such a bid could be difficult for United to decline and may appeal to Dalot himself, potentially delivering a significant blow to Amorim’s project.

Dalot is excited to work under Amorim

Despite Real Madrid’s allure, Dalot has expressed enthusiasm for working with Amorim. Speaking to Sky Sports, the right-back praised Amorim’s approach and philosophy, stating that “he’s exactly what the club needs.”

“It’s gone really well. He made an impact straight away in terms of his philosophy and the way he wants us to play. It suits the standards of the club – high-intensity football and working hard for the team,” Dalot said. “He’s really demanding. He’s exactly what we need for this type of club. That’s the standard the club should have, by demanding people are really professional and working hard for the team. That’s the clear message that he gives us every day,” he assured.

Dalot’s comments reflect his commitment to Amorim’s vision, but Real Madrid’s prestige and financial clout could still prove persuasive. For now, Amorim will be reluctant to part ways with one of his most reliable assets as he seeks to navigate United’s challenges and build a competitive team.