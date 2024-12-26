A recent viral TikTok challenge organized by the Brooklyn Nets has reignited the debate surrounding the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT). Ronaldinho, the Brazilian soccer legend, participated in the challenge, revealing his choice for the top spot in football history: Pelé.

The challenge itself generated significant interest on social media and has sparked further discussion amongst fans regarding who the greatest footballer of all time actually is. The simple challenge itself has generated a significant amount of engagement and attention.

In the video, Ronaldinho remained silent until he heard the name of the player he considers the greatest. Several soccer players greats were mentioned, including Zinedine Zidane, Neymar, Ronaldo, Franz Beckenbauer, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldinho maintained his composure until the name “Pelé” was mentioned. At this point, he broke his silence, confirming his choice with a characteristic smile. His characteristic smile only added to the intrigue and emotional resonance of the moment. The selection of names included players from different eras and nationalities, designed to test the criteria by which the greatest footballer of all time is identified.

A surprising omission: Messi’s absence from Ronaldinho’s choice

The omission of Lionel Messi from Ronaldinho’s selection surprised many. The two players shared a close relationship during their time together at FC Barcelona, leading many to expect Messi to be Ronaldinho’s choice. However, Ronaldinho’s decision to honor Pelé, the three-time World Cup winner and Brazilian icon, highlights the subjective nature of such debates.

The close relationship between Ronaldinho and Messi makes this decision even more surprising. This choice suggests that for Ronaldinho, Pelé’s legacy remains unmatched.

Ronaldinho's choice has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans debating the merits of his decision.