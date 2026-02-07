Trending topics:
Real Madrid’s Arbeloa fires at Barcelona over Negreira case: ‘The biggest scandal in Spanish soccer history’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Arbeloa's Real Madrid has been struggling

Real Madrid and Barcelona have long been locked in a war of words, and manager Álvaro Arbeloa is the latest to join the exchange. Tensions have escalated in recent weeks between presidents Florentino Pérez and Joan Laporta— the rivalry’s most prominent voices — but they are far from the only ones involved.

Arbeloa has many areas to focus on, with his team struggling for consistent performances, but that did not stop him from commenting on the Negreira case at the pre-match press conference before the trip to Valencia. The ongoing debate has continued to surround the club despite the sporting challenges.

The manager’s remarks made his position clear: “Nobody understands that, to this day, the biggest scandal in Spanish soccer history hasn’t been resolved. That happens to everybody.” He insisted the situation remains difficult to explain while the case is still unresolved.

Negreira case raises questions over Barcelona payments

The “Negreira case” involves accusations that Barcelona transferred money over several years to a company tied to Enriquez Negreira, who at the time served as vice president of Spain’s refereeing committee. Those transactions prompted formal investigations and renewed debate over whether financial ties influenced refereeing decisions in Spanish soccer.

Laporta denied the accusations in a press conference

The situation has led to court inquiries, sustained media attention, and increased tension between clubs and refereeing authorities. It has also intensified calls for clearer rules, stronger oversight, and greater transparency in the sport’s governance.

Arbeloa has many absences for the Valencia match

Real Madrid has not met expectations this season, a run that led to Xabi Alonso’s dismissal and Arbeloa’s appointment as interim manager. Still, the team sits four points behind Barcelona.

Arbeloa did not find much help in the squad list for the match at Mestalla. The main absence will be Vinicius, who is suspended, and a major midfield loss will be Jude Bellingham, who is sidelined by injury.

Those absences are compounded by Rodrygo’s own injury; he was expected to step into Vinicius’s role. The defense will also miss an important player, with Militão ruled out through injury.

