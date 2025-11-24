Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Rodrygo Goes has set a surprising negative record at Real Madrid, raising doubts about his future with the team

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Rodrygo of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesRodrygo of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Real Madrid established themselves as one of the teams in the best form at the start of the 2025–26 season. However, they have experienced a clear dip in form, which has led them to three straight matches without a win after their latest tie against Elche. To worsen their situation, Rodrygo Goes has not been able to shine with the team, setting an important negative record that raises doubts about his future at the club.

After failing to score in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw against Elche, Rodrygo has now extended a troubling streak that underscores why Xabi Alonso opted to substitute him. As reported by MisterChip in X, the Brazilian has become only the third player in Los Blancos’ history to go 29 or more consecutive official games without scoring, joining Rafa Marañon and Mariano Diaz, showcasing his poor performances.

Rodrygo Goes‘ struggles on the field began before Xabi Alonso’s arrival. In the 2024-25 season, he emerged as a vital component of the team’s offense, playing a pivotal role in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League. He managed to score 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 54 games, primarily starting as a right winger. However, the new coach’s arrival has significantly reduced his playing time, limiting him to just 416 minutes in the 2025-26 season.

Unlike his tenure under Carlo Ancelotti, Rodrygo has not received much confidence. Coupled with his poor form at the end of last season, this lack of support has hindered the Brazilian from performing at his best. Despite these challenges, the 24-year-old star remains focused on training, determined to showcase his talent to Xabi Alonso and earn his trust to secure a starting position on the team.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Rodrygo seems set for a future away from Real Madrid

Although Xabi Alonso’s arrival seemed promising in the season’s first half, Real Madrid have struggled to find stability in recent games. Additionally, the team’s offense has faltered, highlighting Rodrygo Goes’ lackluster performance, as he has yet to make significant offensive contributions. Considering this situation and the undeniable importance of Vinicius Junior, the 24-year-old star might be contemplating a departure from the team.

Advertisement
Is Rodrygo sending a message to Xabi Alonso? Real Madrid star opens up on his reduced playing time

see also

Is Rodrygo sending a message to Xabi Alonso? Real Madrid star opens up on his reduced playing time

Rodrygo has remained one of the most appealing players for several top European clubs. In fact, the Brazilian’s situation is being closely monitored by a major Premier League team. As a very young player, he could look for a team where he feels importantsomething that isn’t happening at Real Madrid, where Jude Bellingham, Vinicius, and Kylian are all ahead of him.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Could Rodrygo Goes leave Real Madrid? A top Premier League side is reportedly preparing a massive offer for the Brazilian star

Could Rodrygo Goes leave Real Madrid? A top Premier League side is reportedly preparing a massive offer for the Brazilian star

Although Rodrygo Goes has become one of Real Madrid's most important players, his role has diminished significantly, and he is now a rotation player. In light of this, a major Premier League team is reportedly preparing a significant offer for the Brazilian star.

Is Rodrygo sending a message to Xabi Alonso? Real Madrid star opens up on his reduced playing time

Is Rodrygo sending a message to Xabi Alonso? Real Madrid star opens up on his reduced playing time

Even though Rodrygo Goes was one of Real Madrid's best players a few seasons ago, he hasn't been getting much playing time since Xabi Alonso took over. In response, the Brazilian made some comments about his playing time that seem to be a message to the coach.

Is Vinicius’ future up in the air? The Brazilian star is reportedly weighing on his options beyond Real Madrid

Is Vinicius’ future up in the air? The Brazilian star is reportedly weighing on his options beyond Real Madrid

Real Madrid have managed to maintain a solid performance, with Vinicius Jr remaining a key player in the starting lineup. Despite this, the El Clasico game against Barcelona made the Brazilian consider his options for the future, opening the door to a possible departure.

Robert Lewandowski reportedly makes final decision on Barcelona future amid potential January departure

Robert Lewandowski reportedly makes final decision on Barcelona future amid potential January departure

With several clubs interested on signing him in the January transfer window, Robert Lewandowski has reportedly made a final decision on his short-term future at FC Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo