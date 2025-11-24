Rodrygo Goes has set a surprising negative record at Real Madrid, raising doubts about his future with the team

Real Madrid established themselves as one of the teams in the best form at the start of the 2025–26 season. However, they have experienced a clear dip in form, which has led them to three straight matches without a win after their latest tie against Elche. To worsen their situation, Rodrygo Goes has not been able to shine with the team, setting an important negative record that raises doubts about his future at the club.

After failing to score in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw against Elche, Rodrygo has now extended a troubling streak that underscores why Xabi Alonso opted to substitute him. As reported by MisterChip in X, the Brazilian has become only the third player in Los Blancos’ history to go 29 or more consecutive official games without scoring, joining Rafa Marañon and Mariano Diaz, showcasing his poor performances.

Rodrygo Goes‘ struggles on the field began before Xabi Alonso’s arrival. In the 2024-25 season, he emerged as a vital component of the team’s offense, playing a pivotal role in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League. He managed to score 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 54 games, primarily starting as a right winger. However, the new coach’s arrival has significantly reduced his playing time, limiting him to just 416 minutes in the 2025-26 season.

Unlike his tenure under Carlo Ancelotti, Rodrygo has not received much confidence. Coupled with his poor form at the end of last season, this lack of support has hindered the Brazilian from performing at his best. Despite these challenges, the 24-year-old star remains focused on training, determined to showcase his talent to Xabi Alonso and earn his trust to secure a starting position on the team.

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Rodrygo seems set for a future away from Real Madrid

Although Xabi Alonso’s arrival seemed promising in the season’s first half, Real Madrid have struggled to find stability in recent games. Additionally, the team’s offense has faltered, highlighting Rodrygo Goes’ lackluster performance, as he has yet to make significant offensive contributions. Considering this situation and the undeniable importance of Vinicius Junior, the 24-year-old star might be contemplating a departure from the team.

Rodrygo has remained one of the most appealing players for several top European clubs. In fact, the Brazilian’s situation is being closely monitored by a major Premier League team. As a very young player, he could look for a team where he feels important — something that isn’t happening at Real Madrid, where Jude Bellingham, Vinicius, and Kylian are all ahead of him.