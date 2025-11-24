Is Lamine Yamal set to lose a key teammate? Barcelona star reportedly decided on his future after receiving a major offer

Barcelona didn’t manage to impress at the start of the season due to some defensive issues. However, they seem to have regained consistency in recent matches, led by Lamine Yamal, who has returned to his best form. His outstanding performance has drawn the attention of a major club targeting one of the Culers’ key players to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. Nonetheless, he has supposedly already made a clear decision on his future.

Even though Lamine Yamal and Pedri are emerging as Barcelona’s most eye-catching players, Eric Garcia has managed to establish himself as one of the team’s most important players. With his versatility on the field and tactical intelligence, the defender has earned a spot in coach Hansi Flick’s lineup. Due to his importance, the 24-year-old star’s contract renewal has become a priority for the team. Nonetheless, he has received a significant offer amid talks.

With his contract at Barcelona expiring in June 2026, Eric Garcia has drawn interest from numerous teams worldwide. According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain extended an offer to the defender to join them as a free agent. However, the 24-year-old star decided to decline and instead reached an agreement with the Culers. Reports indicate that he has a renewal arrangement in place until 2030.

Eric Garcia has sparked debate over Barcelona’s 2026-27 defense plans

Eric Garcia has transformed from a frequently criticized player to a crucial member of the team. After Iñigo Martinez’s departure, the 24-year-old star embraced a more prominent role, thanks to his excellent ball control and the persistent injuries of Andreas Christensen. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard is even regarded as a potential future captain, fueling debate in the defense ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Given the prominence of Eric and Pau Cubarsi in defense, Ronald Araujo’s role has been relegated to the background, despite having been one of the most important players in recent years. For this reason, the Uruguayan defender has been targeted for transfer by several top European teams, as his ball control is not the best and this has cost him his starting spot at Barcelona.

With this in mind, it would not be surprising if Araujo and Christensen left the team ahead of the 2026-27 season. While the Uruguayan is highly sought after and seen as a great option for top European teams, the Dane’s contract expires at the end of the season, and it seems it will not be renewed due to his constant physical problems. This does not mean that both will leave, but their lack of playing time could open up that possibility.