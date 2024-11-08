Victor Osimhen, on loan at Galatasaray, has been making waves across Europe with his impressive form and goalscoring prowess. The Nigerian striker, who joined the Turkish side this summer, recently led his team to a thrilling 3-2 victory against Tottenham in the Europa League. His brace marked the English club’s first defeat in the tournament and highlighted his emerging status as one of Europe’s top strikers. Despite growing transfer speculation, Osimhen remains committed to Galatasaray for the season, relishing his role within the team and the fervent support of Turkish fans.

Osimhen’s recent performances have reaffirmed his value in European competitions. Since joining Galatasaray, he has scored six goals and four assists in just eight games. His goal tally further increased with his brace against Tottenham, which also boosted his overall Europa League total to 12 goals in 23 appearances, making him particularly formidable against English teams.

After possible transfers to Chelsea and Al-Ahli during the summer transfer window fell through, Osimhen took out a loan at Galatasaray. Although talks with the Blues reached advanced stages, the negotiations failed to secure an agreement. This pivot to Turkey, however, has allowed him to gain valuable playing time, and the lowered release clause in his contract has piqued the interest of several major clubs. Initially set at €130 million, the clause has been reduced to €90 million for January and €75 million by June 2025.

Premier League interest and the January break Clause

With the January transfer window approaching, Paris Saint-Germain as well as top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool, are closely monitoring Osimhen’s situation. Notably, a break clause in his loan deal gives these clubs the option to trigger his transfer, potentially securing the prolific striker midway through the season. Of these suitors, Chelsea is reportedly the favorite to activate the clause, reigniting interest that nearly saw Osimhen join the Blues during the last window.

However, the 25-year-old has made it clear he intends to stay with the Yellow-Reds through the season. “I’m here as a Galatasaray player, I’m happy here,” he stated following his match-winning performance against Tottenham. He highlighted the warmth and support from the club and fans: “Since I came, the Galatasaray fans, the club, I saw how big a family this club is. The way they have treated me and my family in a wonderful manner. It’s important to be able to give them my all on the pitch.”

Could Osimhen stay longer in Turkey?

While Osimhen’s initial move to Galatasaray was only a temporary loan, the striker has hinted at the possibility of a permanent transfer to Turkey, should Galatasaray and Napoli open negotiations. Speaking candidly, Osimhen expressed openness to extending his stay. “I don’t know what Galatasaray and Napoli are negotiating, but of course, if they come to me to speak about one or two things regarding this club I would consider it,” he said.

For now, Osimhen is focused on achieving Galatasaray’s objectives, both domestically and in European competitions. He is eager to help his team push for a Turkish Super Lig title and continue their strong run in the Europa League. The striker feels comfortable and motivated within Galatasaray’s squad, driven by the shared goal of bringing success to the club.

“I’m doing a lot for myself and my family and, of course, for this club. I’m happy to be here,” he reflected. Osimhen’s contentment with his current environment may make it harder for other clubs to lure him away, especially with the prospect of achieving silverware in Istanbul. As the season progresses, Osimhen’s exceptional form and positive outlook will be pivotal for Galatasaray, regardless of any future transfer interest.