Renowned for his charisma, tactical prowess, and outspoken nature, Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on making a comeback to the Premier League, setting his sights on a prominent English club should their current manager step down. Mourinho, who currently coaches Fenerbahce in Turkey, has a storied history in English football, having previously managed Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Known for his successful stints in top-tier leagues, Mourinho’s potential return to England has already stirred excitement and curiosity across the soccer world.

The 61-year-old joined Fenerbahce after parting ways with Roma last January, but the Portuguese manager’s experience in Turkey has been less than ideal. Following Fenerbahce’s 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor, he launched a searing critique of Turkish football, openly questioning the league’s appeal. In a passionate post-match rant, he expressed frustration with what he perceives as a lack of international interest in the Turkish league.

“Nobody abroad wants to watch the Turkish league,” he stated emphatically, pointing out how other European leagues attract more attention globally. “They have the Premier League, the French league, the German league, the Portuguese league, the Dutch league. Why should they see this? It’s too grey, it’s too dark, smells bad. But that’s my job, and I will give everything to my job, to my club.”

These words underscore the challenges he faces in Turkey, and some interpret his dissatisfaction as a sign that he is actively seeking a fresh challenge. While he remains committed to his duties at Fenerbahce, this recent outburst suggests he’s eager for a stage that matches his ambitions and aligns with his values as a manager.

Possible reunion with Premier League ambitions

As The Guardian reports, Mourinho has already taken steps to monitor developments at Newcastle. He maintains a close professional relationship with club chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan, whom he met earlier this year during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. This connection could play a pivotal role in facilitating a potential move if the managerial position becomes available.

His interest in a return to England stems partly from a sense of “unfinished business” in the Premier League. Known for his trophy-winning history and strategic insight, Mourinho sees this high-profile English club as his best opportunity for a comeback in England’s elite league. Sources suggest he has reached out to intermediaries to keep tabs on the managerial situation, indicating that he would be prepared to make the move if circumstances align.

Could Howe leave Newcastle?

The current manager of the Magpies, Eddie Howe, has built a steady foundation during his three-year tenure. After a series of challenging matches earlier in the season, his team now finds themselves in 11th place in the Premier League, with recent victories over Chelsea and Arsenal rekindling optimism. These wins have boosted morale, even though the club’s Saudi owners initially had higher expectations for a team vying for Champions League contention.

Reflecting on his time with the club, Howe shared, “I’m so pleased with how it’s going and to still be here. We’re still dreaming. The one thing we haven’t achieved yet is a trophy—that’s still the dream driving us every day.” Howe’s remarks convey his deep commitment to guiding the team toward European qualification and his desire to bring home a trophy, a goal he believes will solidify the club’s progress.

However, Howe’s journey has faced some hurdles. In the offseason, two influential directors, Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, exited the club, signaling a shift in the management structure. Additionally, rumors of tension between Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell, who joined in July, have added an extra layer of complexity to his role.