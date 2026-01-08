Trending topics:
Inter Miami
Inter Miami star signing St. Clair reacts to playing alongside Lionel Messi and 2026 World Cup opportunity

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Dayne St. Clair #97 of the Minnesota United FC and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
Dayne St. Clair #97 of the Minnesota United FC and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Dayne St. Clair has emerged as one of Inter Miami’s marquee signings ahead of the 2026 season, raising expectations for the club with the arrival of an international-caliber goalkeeper. After completing his move to the Herons, the Canadian shot-stopper shared his thoughts on playing alongside Lionel Messi and how the transfer could help him prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Messi’s presence since arriving at Inter Miami has not only elevated the team’s level on the field but also attracted players from across the league to one of MLS’s most ambitious projects. St. Clair is among them, as after seven seasons with Minnesota United, he decided it was time to take the next step in his career by moving to the Eastern Conference.

Speaking on the Money Buys Happiness podcast, St. Clair was asked about the experience of becoming Messi’s teammate, and he didn’t hide his excitement: “You always dream of it. Growing up and playing FIFA back in the day, you create your little player and you put yourself on the best teams in the world.

Selected by Minnesota United in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, St. Clair has witnessed firsthand the league’s transformation following Messi’s arrival. “If you would’ve asked me, is Messi going to play in MLS? I would’ve probably said no however many years ago. So it’s hard to really picture it. I never imagined it many years ago, it’s an honor to play with him now,” he added.

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair presented as new Inter Miami player.

Messi faced St. Clair only once during his MLS career, coming in the 2025 season against Minnesota United. That May match at Allianz Field ended in a convincing 4-1 win for the Loons, with Messi scoring Inter Miami’s lone goal, but now the Argentine will have last season’s MLS Goalkeeper of the Year protecting the net behind him.

2026 World Cup, a key factor behind the Inter Miami move

Canada will co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico, with the tournament now less than six months away. During that stretch, St. Clair’s focus will not only be on performing for Inter Miami but also on cementing his place as Canada’s starting goalkeeper.

Explaining his decision to leave Minnesota United, St. Clair pointed to opportunity and ambition as decisive factors: “One thing that sticks out to me is the opportunity. And the ambition and the desire to win. And the expectation. Leading up to the World Cup, this move made the most amount of sense for me.

Fresh off their 2025 MLS Cup triumph, Inter Miami have continued to strengthen the roster with an eye toward 2026, with the CONCACAF Champions Cup among the club’s primary targets. “Every game is going to be pressurized similar to the World Cup. Every game, there is an expectation to win home or away. For those reasons, it made the most sense for me,” St. Clair concluded.

Since making his debut for Canada in 2021, St. Clair has taken on an increasingly prominent role under head coach Jesse Marsch. The newly signed Inter Miami goalkeeper will be competing with Maxime Crépeau, who recently joined Orlando City, for the starting spot, as both players head into a crucial six-month stretch with the World Cup firmly in focus.

