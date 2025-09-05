How to watch Haiti vs Honduras match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Haiti vs Honduras on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Haiti vs Honduras WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Friday, September 5, 2025 WHERE CBS Sports Golazo Network, Universo, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock Premium STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group C in the World Cup qualifiers is expected to bring plenty of drama, with Costa Rica entering as the heavy favorite to claim first place and punch its ticket to the tournament. Honduras, however, are seen as the biggest threat to challenge the Ticos and will look to make an early statement when they open against Haiti.

While Haiti may not be tipped to finish near the top, they’ve shown they can play spoiler, and their ability to cause problems could shake things up right from the start. Don’t miss this clash as both teams aim to set the tone for the rest of the group.

