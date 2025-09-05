Trending topics:
How to watch Haiti vs Honduras match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Luis Palma of Honduras
© Atsushi Tomura/Getty ImagesLuis Palma of Honduras
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Haiti vs Honduras on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Haiti vs Honduras
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Friday, September 5, 2025
WHERE CBS Sports Golazo Network, Universo, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock Premium
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group C in the World Cup qualifiers is expected to bring plenty of drama, with Costa Rica entering as the heavy favorite to claim first place and punch its ticket to the tournament. Honduras, however, are seen as the biggest threat to challenge the Ticos and will look to make an early statement when they open against Haiti.

While Haiti may not be tipped to finish near the top, they’ve shown they can play spoiler, and their ability to cause problems could shake things up right from the start. Don’t miss this clash as both teams aim to set the tone for the rest of the group.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Haiti vs Honduras and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
