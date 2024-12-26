In 2012, as Sir Alex Ferguson prepared for his final season managing Manchester United, the legendary manager set his sights on strengthening his squad to reclaim the Premier League title. His most notable signing was Robin van Persie from Arsenal for €30 million. However, another player was on Ferguson’s radar: Robert Lewandowski.

The then 24-year-old Polish striker was making waves at Borussia Dortmund under Jürgen Klopp, demonstrating impressive goal-scoring ability. While the signing of van Persie greatly strengthened the team, the missed opportunity to sign Lewandowski continues to be a topic of conversation and speculation.

Twelve years later, Lewandowski has revealed details of his conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson and the reasons behind his failure to join Manchester United. In an interview with Rio Ferdinand on the former England defender’s YouTube channel, Lewandowski recounted the events surrounding Ferguson’s approach. Lewandowski confirmed that he had indeed spoken to Ferguson and agreed to a transfer to Manchester United.

However, the transfer never materialized due to Borussia Dortmund’s decision. According to Lewandowski, Dortmund’s president informed him that the club needed him and wouldn’t let him go, emphasizing his importance to the team. The decision made by Dortmund is interesting to consider, given Lewandowski’s considerable accomplishments at later clubs. This highlights the unpredictable nature of player transfers and the importance of timing in soccer.

A pivotal decision: Saying yes to Ferguson

Despite the ultimately unsuccessful transfer, Lewandowski emphasized the significance of Ferguson’s call: “If Sir Alex Ferguson calls you, you don’t say no,” he stated. This underscores Ferguson’s reputation and influence in the football world. The decision to reject Ferguson’s offer was a significant one and demonstrates the potential importance that he had in the player’s career.

Lewandowski stayed at Dortmund for two more seasons, before moving to Bayern Munich in 2014. At Bayern, he achieved unprecedented success, winning eight consecutive Bundesliga titles and becoming the league’s top scorer six times. Dortmund, meanwhile, hasn’t won the Bundesliga since Lewandowski’s departure, highlighting the impact of his departure and suggesting that Dortmund might now regret their decision.