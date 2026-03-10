Robert Lewandowski breaks his silence on his Barcelona’s future: ‘I’m not even 50% sure which path I want to take’

Since his arrival in 2022, Robert Lewandowski established himself as the undisputed leader of Barcelona’s offense, leading the team in scoring. However, the veteran has experienced a notable dip in form, being surpassed by Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal as goal scorers. Because of this, his future at the club is far from certain, as he has not yet renewed his contract. With this in mind, Robert decided to break his silence regarding his future.

“I don’t know, because I have to feel it. For now, I can’t say anything about what I will decide, because I’m not even 50% sure which path I want to take… With my age and experience, I don’t have to decide right now. Maybe in three months I’ll have to, but even so, I’m not stressed. I need to start feeling it so it will be easier when we talk about my future,” Lewandowski said, via The Athletic.

Unlike in previous seasons, Lewandowski is no longer an undisputed starter, having been relegated by Ferran Torres. In addition, the Blaugranas are reportedly looking to sign a young striker in the summer of 2026, making his continuity unlikely. Despite this, the Pole continues to attract attention from major European clubs such as AC Milan and Atlético Madrid, along with interest from the MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

Acknowledging his dip in form, Robert is determined to fight for his place at Barcelona for at least one more season, reports Mateusz Borek on Sportowy Kanal. To achieve this, he aims to score 10 more goals before the season’s end, seeking to convince the team of his value. Additionally, the Polish player is willing to accept a salary reduction and a secondary role in his new contract, reports Diario Sport.

Barcelona reportedly struggle to sign striker aiding Lewandowski stay

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona have relied on Ferran Torres as their usual center forward. Despite this, the Spaniard has proven to be quite inconsistent, accumulating several games without scoring. Because of this, they face the need to sign a world-class center forward, but several issues have reportedly emerged, complicating this plan. With this in mind, Robert Lewandowski’s continuity could remain possible.

According to Diario Sport, Julián Álvarez stands out as Barcelona’s favorite candidate. Despite this, Atlético Madrid will reportedly demand €150 million for his departure, which would make this signing impossible. Additionally, presidential candidate Joan Laporta expressed concerns in an interview with SER, stating that the Argentine is not worth breaking the bank for, and his acquisition would only be viable at a more reasonable price.

Coupled with this, Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly open to staying at Juventus, leaving Barcelona without another clear option. Given this, Lewandowski’s continued presence at the club could become a possibility, as he has proven crucial in key moments. However, the Polish may not wait long to decide his future, urging the Blaugranas to make a decision soon. If they delay, he might choose to leave, further complicating the situation.