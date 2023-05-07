River defeated Boca Juniors 1-0 thanks to Miguel Borja’s late penalty as they claimed the bragging in the Superclasico on Sunday evening. A fanatical ending to the game saw the hosts take the lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time before a brawl broke out between players from either side.

Stewards and riot police entered the field to separate the two benches as referee Dario Herrera showed red cards to six players and also Boca Juniors head coach Jorge Almiron. The crazy ending that saw the game halted for almost 15 minutes, finally ending after the 20th minute of the normal ninety minutes.

River defeat Boca after strong start to game

It was the hosts who started the game on the front foot. Nacho Fernandez’s shot was well saved by Boca Juniors goalkeeper Sergio Romero in the eighth minute with both sides showing intensity in a hotly contested affair. Neither side, however, could garner any sort of momentum as there were often fouls by either set of players in the first half.

The second half was more of the same in front of a packed crowd inside the iconic Estadio Monumental. River were however the better side on the day, trying to play for a win whereas Boca, who have had a stuttering season and have won only once in their last five games, were content to sit back and looked happy with a point.

The game looked destined for a draw before Agustin Sandez brought down Pablo Solari in the box in stoppage time. Borja stepped up and the Colombian made no mistake from the spot sending Romero the opposite way to give his side the lead on the night.

There was very little action after the goal with the brawl breaking out and play resuming after almost 15 minutes. The result from the Argentine league means River have now won four of their five league games, continuing their stunning form under manager Martin Demichelis. The hosts now have 37 points from 15 games, leading the pack at the top of the table. Boca’s terrible season continues with 18 points from 15 games.

Photo: IMAGO / Sebastian Frej