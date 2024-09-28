Tensions between Arsenal and Manchester City are still high nearly a week after their recent matchup, with Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola taking shots at each other.

The two teams played out to a feisty 2-2 draw last weekend in Manchester. The Gunners earned a point on the day against the reigning English champions despite playing half the match down a player.

Leandro Trossard was controversially sent off ahead of halftime for delaying the restart when City had possession.

Following the game, several City players and media members criticized Arsenal’s tactics in the second half of the fixture. This was at a time in which the Gunners were playing with just ten men.

While the situation could have been over then, both managers fired shots at their opposing teams during the week. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his tactics to grab a point in Manchester and even claimed that City deploys similar strategies at times.

The Spaniard previously worked as an assistant under Pep Guardiola at City from 2016 to 2019.

“I’ve been there [at City] before,” Arteta stated when questioned about the issue during a press conference. “I was there for four years. I have all the information, so I know.”

Guardiola asks former assistant coach for clarity on remarks

It is safe to say that the remark did not exactly go down well with Guardiola. The City boss was asked about Arteta’s comments in his own press conference later in the week.

“Next time, Mikel has to be more clear,” replied Guardiola.

“He has to be clear next time about exactly what he means that he was here for four years and he knows exactly what happened here.”

“Next time, he has to say [it more] clearly. Instead of having clouds there, [he needs] to be more precise.”

Arteta, however, also told reporters ahead of this weekend’s fixture against Leicester City that he still looks up to his former boss.

“I love [Guardiola]. I respect him and admire him, and I admire his team and everything he does,” said the Arsenal coach when asked about his relationship with Guardiola.

“One thing is our professional, another is my personal relationships. If that has to be damaged because we play against each other, then I wouldn’t talk to him any more! That’s not a relationship I consider both of us have. Sport will never get in my way for a personal relationship, for sure.”

The rivalry between the two teams is good for the Premier League

Although the criticism regarding Arteta’s tactics in the recent match was overblown, the rivalry between the two teams should be welcomed by the Premier League. City has dominated the English top flight in recent years. In fact, Guardiola’s side has collected the last four titles in the division.

City has even won six of the last seven Premier League trophies. Liverpool earned a rare championship in the division in 2020. The Reds were previously seen as the top rivals to City for a few years surrounding their triumph. While they could very well contend for the title this season, Arsenal appear to be City’s biggest threat at the moment.

Because of City’s recent dominance, the Premier League has become quite predictable. Nevertheless, Arsenal’s recent rise has made the division a bit more competitive. Add in bad blood between the two teams and the situation could be exactly what the Premier League needs at the moment.

