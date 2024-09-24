Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended his tactics and team’s performance against Manchester City on Sunday. The Gunners were forced to finish the match down a man after Leandro Trossard was controversially sent off just before halftime. Arsenal was leading the reigning Premier League champions at the time of the red card.

City, quite predictably, dominated the second half with the advantage. Arteta’s team, on the other hand, opted to sit back and defend the lead for the entire half. The title holders racked up over 80% possession and had 24 total shots in the latter period. Despite this, the Gunners still managed to hold on for a draw. City defender John Stones eventually scored the tying goal deep into added time. The reigning champions recorded an xG of just 1.04 during this domination.

Time-wasting criticism debunked by statistical analysis

After the massive match, City players, rival fans, and even some pundits complained that Arsenal employed “dark arts” to nab a draw on the day. Those not satisfied with Arsenal’s play criticized the time-wasting tactics of Arteta’s team.

Nevertheless, statistics showed that the ball was actually in play for the fifth-longest of any Premier League game so far this season. Despite this, match officials opted to pick an incredible 17 total added minutes between the first and second halves.

Arteta addressed the issue on Tuesday. The regularly scheduled press conference comes as the Gunners are set to host Bolton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. “I always prefer the facts to words or supposing things,” claimed the coach. “Let’s see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about ‘dark arts’ or these things or if it’s a reality. Unfortunately, yes there will be a few players not available.”

The Arsenal boss made three second-half substitutions in the match against City. At least two of these alterations involved injured players. Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber both seemed to suffer setbacks late in the game.

Arteta undeniably would not have wanted to remove the star duo from match if they were not injured. In their place, the manager brought on Jakub Kiwior and 17-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly. Neither of these players had played a minute of action during the 2024/25 before Sunday.

Arteta right to shift Arsenal tactics in challenging City situation

Critics preferred Arsenal not to change their tactics while down a player against arguably the best team in the world in City. Some said Arteta’s team was “naive” for its performance in a similar situation three years ago. Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka picked up a red card in the first half against City back in 2021. The Gunners were eventually thumped 5-0 on the day and Arteta faced criticism for the heavy defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou also found himself in a similar situation just last year. The fellow North London side picked up two red cards, and it played almost the entire second half with nine players during a game against Chelsea last November. Instead of dropping back to hold on to a draw, Postecoglou deployed a ridiculously high line near the middle of the pitch. The Blues cut through the line like a hot knife in butter and scored three more goals in the game.

Arteta learned from previous mistakes and took the correct approach on Sunday. Arsenal currently has one of the best defenses in all of Europe at the moment. The Spanish manager played to this strength and utilized a defensive strategy to avoid a defeat. While they only managed a draw, the scoreline could have been much worse for the club if they played into City’s hands.

Arsenal has shaken off previous ‘soft’ label

Complaints of Arsenal using “dark arts” also come as the club faced criticism as being “soft.” In previous years, pundits accused the Gunners of not being tough enough to win the Premier League. Nevertheless, this has clearly now changed.

Following the draw on Sunday, Arteta’s team now finds themselves only two points behind City in the standings. This is even though Arsenal has already played three tough road matches in their first five Premier League games.

Not only this, but the Gunners have also played roughly 20% of their top-flight games with just 10 players on the pitch. Despite all of this, Arsenal remain undefeated in the league.

PHOTOS: IMAGO