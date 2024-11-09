Spain’s latest national team selection for the November international break surprisingly comes with a notable absence: no players from Real Madrid made the roster. This marks the first time since October 2021 that Spain’s squad lacks representation from the club, and it raises questions about the current state of this soccer giant. For Madrid, a team with a historic legacy of fielding top Spanish talent, the exclusion has led many to wonder if this signals a downturn for one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s head coach, announced the team roster without a single Madrid player, which largely reflects the club’s lack of available talent for the national squad. Injuries have sidelined Dani Carvajal for the season, and other recent departures, such as Joselu and Nacho, left a gap in Los Blancos’ contributions to Spain’s team. De la Fuente could still consider other players like Jesus Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Lucas Vazquez, or Dani Ceballos in the future, but for now, they haven’t made the cut.

The last time La Roja went without Madrid players was during the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League in 2021, under Luis Enrique. At the time, they managed to defeat Italy in the semifinals but fell short to France in the final. This decision was widely discussed, as it marked a significant departure from tradition; Madrid’s top players had always been pivotal to the national team’s success, representing both Spanish and Madridista values on the international stage. But today, a noticeable shift is underway.

Shift away from legacy of producing top talent

The 2023-24 La Liga winners have long been known for their success in producing or signing Spain’s top players, with icons like Raul, Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, and Fernando Hierro defining both club and country. Known for their fighting spirit and strategic play, these icons contributed immensely to La Roja’s successes and Madrid’s record-breaking legacy as 15-time Champions League winners. However, the team’s recent academy system hasn’t matched the talent output of prior generations, and players once integral to the Spanish national team’s strength are no longer present.

The current situation points to a larger issue within the development strategy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Historically, its youth academy has consistently produced players who go on to become stars for both the Whites and Spain. The drop-off in recent years is leaving La Roja without its traditional backbone of Madridistas, and the team’s identity has subtly shifted toward the Valencian Community, Basque Country, and Catalonia, which currently contributes 22 of the 26 players in this squad.

All-time low or temporary setback?

Although Real Madrid has built an unmatched history with Spanish soccer, recent results suggest that their dominance may be fading. Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s defensive issues have been increasingly concerning, evidenced by uncharacteristic losses to Barcelona and Milan in the Spanish capital, conceding seven goals in total—a feat not seen in 15 years. The issue wasn’t just in being outscored but in the way Madrid appeared disorganized and lacked their usual cohesion and determination, frustrating loyal supporters. This lackluster performance mirrored the club’s absence from the Ballon d’Or gala, adding to the perception of Real Madrid’s recent struggles.

While it’s hard to pinpoint if Madrid is experiencing an all-time low, the current absence of its players in La Roja does bring to light the need for a strategic refocus. As the club grapples with questions about talent development and tactical direction, fans are left to wonder how Real Madrid will return to its former glory. Spain’s current national roster might represent a new era, but whether Madrid will adapt and rebuild to contribute more to Spain’s squad—or risk becoming a secondary player in the future of Spanish soccer—remains to be seen.