Paul Pogba’s comeback? AS Monaco coach makes bold claim on the French star: ‘Judge him exactly on what he is now’

Paul Pogba emerged as one of the best soccer players in the world, shining with Juventus, France, and even Manchester United. Nonetheless, the midfielder faced an 18-month ban that prevented him from playing at an elite level. Despite this setback, AS Monaco extended him an opportunity to recover his form as a professional athlete, though he has yet to make his debut. For that reason, coach Sébastien Pocognoli decided to give an update on his conditioning, issuing a warning about his comeback.

“His (Pogba’s) absence has been a lot longer than Denis’, but for now, he is closer to making his return. For now, it is going well, so I am expecting to have him in the squad soon… The Paul from Manchester United or from his first stint at Juventus, was a few years ago now. All players evolve over time and through their experiences. We have to judge him exactly on what he is now, with his baggage but also his age,” Sébastien Pocognoli said in the latest press conference.

Even though Paul arrived at AS Monaco as a big star, the French side offered him a three-month tenure to recover his physical conditioning, according to team CEO Thiago Scuro’s report. With his, Pogba should have already made his debut with the team, but regaining competitive rhythm isn’t straightforward. While his recovery process might be delayed, taking the time to fully regain his level could be the best decision, especially considering the pressure of expectations.

While Paul Pogba might make a return to the field, he may not exhibit the same brilliance he once displayed at Juventus or with France. At 32 and having lost some competitive rhythm, he might transform his role into that of a less explosive yet more mature player. Consequently, Coach Sébastien’s remarks weren’t meant to suggest that Pogba can’t regain his peak level. Instead, he highlighted the need for fans to be patient.

Tweet placeholder

Paul Pogba breaks silence on his AS Monaco comeback, revealing key details about his process

Paul Pogba thrilled fans with the announcement of his comeback to AS Monaco after a lengthy absence. Although he has yet to make his official debut with the team, the midfielder is nearing his long-awaited appearance. He has also chosen to share the challenges of his comeback journey, revealing key details about his time before joining the French side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi stirs fans with pre-2026 World Cup tribute featuring Xavi Hernandez, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not included?

“I am a determined person, who wants to come back and who wants to enjoy myself on the pitch again… The objective is therefore to make my return to the highest level while taking the time necessary, and being patient… Of course, there were moments of doubt, but I always wanted to look forward and towards the future. And looking at my kids, I told myself that I wanted them to see me play on the field!,” Paul Pogba said, via AS Monaco website.