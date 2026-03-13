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Kylian Mbappe sidelined for Elche in La Liga but Alvaro Arbeloa provides return timeline ahead of UEFA Champions League second leg vs. Manchester City

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa.
© Angel Martinez/Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesReal Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Kylian Mbappe‘s injury status has become one of the most closely watched stories surrounding Real Madrid in recent weeks. With the Spanish club entering a crucial phase of the season, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has provided a fresh update on the French star’s condition after he was ruled out of the upcoming La Liga match against Elche.

While the forward will miss the domestic clash as he continues to recover from a knee injury, the manager hinted that the club is carefully managing his return for an even bigger fixture: the decisive UEFA Champions League showdown against Manchester City. For now, Real Madrid has chosen caution over urgency, prioritizing Mbappe’s long-term fitness rather than rushing him back into action too soon.

Mbappe out of Elche fixture as recovery continues

Thus, Real Madrid confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will not feature in their upcoming La Liga fixture against Elche as he continues recovering from a knee problem that has troubled him for months. The French forward has been sidelined recently due to a sprain in his left knee, an issue that dates back to December. Although he initially attempted to play through the discomfort, the club eventually decided to give him time away from competitive matches to avoid aggravating the injury.

Despite positive progress in training, the coaching staff believes the match against Elche comes too soon. Protecting their star forward ahead of more decisive fixtures has become the priority. “The situation is not complicated. He’s getting better every day. His recovery is progressing as it should,” Arbeloa explained during a press conference. “We’ve made a plan, and it depends on his progress, but I think he’ll be fine.”

The update offered reassurance to Madrid supporters, many of whom had been concerned about the forward’s long-term availability. With Mbappe having already scored 38 goals in 33 appearances this season, his absence is felt whenever he is unavailable. Still, the club appears determined to avoid unnecessary risks.

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When is Mbappe expected to return?

The biggest question surrounding the situation has been when Mbappe will actually return to the pitch. Arbeloa’s comments offered the clearest indication yet. “He won’t be available tomorrow, but I’m confident he’ll travel to Manchester,” the coach said.

This suggests Mbappe is expected to return for Real Madrid’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The timing is significant. Los Blancos already hold a 3-0 advantage from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Federico Valverde delivered a sensational hat-trick.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Valencia.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Valencia.

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Despite that comfortable lead, the club still views the return leg as a crucial test against the reigning English champions. Reports from the French press also suggest that Mbappe has resumed intensive training sessions, raising optimism that he will be fit enough to join the matchday squad at least.

For now, Real Madrid’s strategy is clear: protect their most important attacking weapon today so he can make the biggest possible impact when it matters most.

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