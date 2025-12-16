Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United set to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for an elite Premier League winger

Even though Manchester United have experienced a significant offensive boost with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, they have failed to showcase consistency. For that reason, they are planning to reinforce Bruno Fernandes with a top Premier League winger. Nonetheless, the Red Devils will face tough competition as Manchester City and Liverpool are also chasing his arrival in the 2026-27 season.

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Manchester United are leading the race to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo ahead of the 2026–27 season. However, securing the African forward will not be straightforward, as Manchester City have also emerged as a strong contender for his signature, increasing the competition and dealing a blow to Liverpool, who had identified him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Far from being a player who stands out as a goal scorer, Semenyo has distinguished himself in the Premier League with his impressive versatility, shining offensively while also contributing defensively. For this reason, the Red Devils could target him as a winger or wing-back, offering coach Ruben Amorim a great variety that could make a difference with Bruno Fernandes impressive consistency.

Antoine Semenyo holds the major advantage of controlling his future. With offers from several teams, the Ghanaian might prioritize a team competing in the UEFA Champions League, a decision that could significantly weaken the Red Devils’ chances, as Manchester City may offer a clear advantage. However, the prominence he could enjoy within the squad might be a key factor—something Liverpool or Manchester United could be better positioned to guarantee.

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates a goal.

Semenyo’s arrival at Manchester United may hinge on Marcus Rashford

Unlike Liverpool or Manchester City, the Red Devils face a challenging path to securing Antoine Semenyo’s arrival. Although Marcus Rashford has left the club, he might return from his loan spell, as Barcelona reportedly hesitates to complete the deal due to the high cost of a permanent transfer. As a result, the potential arrival of the Ghanaian could stall until Rashford’s departure is finalized, which would free up both wage space and a spot in the squad.

Rashford has reportedly made it clear to the Red Devils that he sees his future solely with Barcelona. With their interest in Semenyo, the club might need to lower their financial expectations to offload Marcus’s multimillion-pound wages and create space for the Ghanaian player. However, Manchester United may need to resolve this situation quickly, as Antoine could opt for another destination if his move is not finalized soon.