Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe wins €60.9M settlement from PSG to end legal dispute

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF.

Kylian Mbappé did not part ways with Paris Saint-Germain on the best terms, triggering a legal dispute between the striker and the French club. Nearly two years after the conflict began, the Real Madrid star is now set to receive €60.9 million in a settlement from his former team.

Entering the final year of his contract in 2024, Mbappé was reluctant to renew, prompting head coach Luis Enrique to sideline the French star, who struggled to adapt to the Spaniard’s system. The standoff also led PSG to stop paying portions of Mbappé’s salary, arguing he had acted against the club’s interests and failed to meet contractual expectations.

In April 2025, PSG released a statement saying they “still fail to understand why Kylian Mbappé has not taken his case to the Conseil de Prud’hommes, the only court competent to rule on the dispute with his former club.” Afterward, the forward formally brought the case before the labor court, which ultimately ruled in his favor.

On December 16 of last year, the Conseil de Prud’hommes ordered PSG to pay €60.9 million to Mbappé. Now, after issuing the payment, the Parisian club has also announced it will not file an appeal, meaning the dispute, pending any potential rulings from other bodies, will officially come to a close.

Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi presenting new signing Kylian Mbappe.

As quoted by Agence France-Presse, the club released a statement addressing the situation: “In the interest of responsibility and in order to put a definitive end to a procedure that has dragged on far too long, the club has decided not to prolong this litigation. Paris Saint-Germain is now resolutely looking toward the future, focused on its sporting project and collective success.

Harry Kane ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in the European Golden Shoe race

Breakdown of PSG’s payout

The initial claim from Mbappé’s lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, sought €55 million in unpaid wages dating back to February 2024 and covering the remaining months of his contract through June 2024. After roughly 18 months since the first demand was made, the Real Madrid forward has secured a larger total than originally requested.

With the February and March salaries already paid, PSG published on its website the full text of the ruling issued by the Conseil de Prud’hommes, including the breakdown of the €60.9 million owed:

  • €36,600,000 for the final installment of his signing bonus.
  • €17,250,000 in unpaid salaries for April, May, and June 2024.
  • €1,725,000 in vacation pay for those months.
  • €1,500,000 in ethics bonuses for April, May, and June 2024.
  • €150,000 gross in paid leave tied to the ethics-bonus arrears for those same months.
