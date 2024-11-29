After his long-anticipated move to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe finds himself in an unexpected predicament. Instead of flourishing at the Santiago Bernabeu, the French star has struggled to adapt, both tactically and mentally. With only two goals since September, a missed penalty in a critical Champions League clash against Liverpool, and an underwhelming performance in a heavy defeat to Barcelona, the Frenchman’s dream season has become a nightmare. In an unprecedented move, Los Blancos have turned to a legendary figure from their past to help Mbappe find his footing.

The 25-year-old’s struggles have not gone unnoticed by the notoriously harsh Spanish press. “Mbappe looks like he’s wearing wellies trudging through mud,” one report mockingly remarked. His once dazzling confidence appears to have crumbled, leading to whispers of deeper issues. Though Carlo Ancelotti has publicly preached patience, insiders suggest the club is far more concerned than they let on.

Ancelotti’s tactical adjustments, including shifting Vinicius to the center to allow Mbappe to play on his preferred left flank, have failed to reignite the spark. “We played well until the penalty miss,” the Italian stated after the Liverpool defeat, but his frustration was evident.

Real Madrid’s secret weapon: Zinedine Zidane

In a bid to salvage Mbappe’s season, Real Madrid has enlisted the help of a club legend who knows better than most what it takes to thrive under the intense scrutiny of Madrid’s fans and media. That legend is none other than Zinedine Zidane, the former Galactico who struggled during his first season at the club but later became one of its most iconic figures.

Zidane’s connection to Mbappe goes back years. He was among the first to recommend the young star to Real Madrid’s board when Mbappe was just breaking through at Monaco. Zidane remains a mentor to the 25-year-old and has a deep understanding of the pressures associated with playing for the world’s most demanding club.

According to Sport, Zidane has been asked to personally guide Mbappe through his current struggles, offering both tactical advice and emotional support. “Wiggling out of tight spaces, be it mental or physical, has been shown to be one of Zidane’s strong points,” noted the report.

Familiar story: Zidane’s own journey

Mbappe’s current plight bears a striking resemblance to Zidane’s early days at Real Madrid. After arriving from Juventus for a record fee in 2001, Zidane faced criticism for failing to live up to expectations initially. However, with time, he adapted and led Madrid to Champions League glory, becoming one of the most revered players in the club’s history.

Zidane’s impact extended beyond his playing days, as he later coached Real Madrid to multiple Champions League titles. His work with Karim Benzema—who also struggled initially under Jose Mourinho—is often cited as a testament to Zidane’s ability to nurture players under pressure. Benzema eventually became one of the world’s most prolific forwards, and Madrid hopes Zidane can work the same magic with Mbappe.

The stakes for Mbappe go beyond mere statistics. Real Madrid invested heavily to secure his services, and the expectation is that he will lead the club through its next golden era. Zidane’s role will not only be to help Mbappe regain form on the field but also to help him adjust to the unique pressures of wearing the famed white shirt. As Sport put it, “The Real Madrid shirt clearly weighs just as heavy.”