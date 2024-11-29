When Kylian Mbappe made the decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Real Madrid, many expected the Spanish giants to become an unstoppable force. But several months into his tenure, the French forward has yet to meet the high expectations set last summer. Addressing the situation, a former coach of Mbappe offered insights into the differences between Neymar and Jude Bellingham, explaining why the Frenchman has struggled to adapt at Madrid.

Mbappe has long been accustomed to playing for teams that catered to his style—often positioned as the target man on the left wing, where he could exploit space with through balls. However, with Vinicius Junior occupying that spot at Madrid, Mbappe has had to adopt a more central role, one that is far removed from his preferred position and the qualities that made him so effective at PSG.

In an interview with French magazine L’Equipe, the former coach (who chose to remain anonymous) outlined the reasons behind Mbappe’s struggles: “Reviving his form will not be easy. Firstly, because he plays in a team which does not rotate. Then, because in this same team, the midfielders are not up to standard. He needs partners who prepare his actions, like Neymar or (Marco) Verratti did in Paris, or (Antoine) Griezmann in the French team.”

The coach then turned his attention to the Real Madrid squad, questioning whether they have the necessary qualities to support Mbappe’s style of play. “Who, at Real Madrid currently, can do it? (Toni) Kroos was not replaced. (Luka) Modric no longer has the same legs. (Aurelien) Tchouameni and (Eduardo) Camavinga are not passers. Bellingham? I’m not convinced. He’s not Neymar anyway,” he stated.

With Vinicius sidelined, the coach believes that shifting Mbappe back to his preferred position on the left wing could be key to unlocking his best performances.: “We must insist on the left side, placing him in as many one-on-one situations as possible so that he regains confidence. We also need a full-back who doubles more so that he is able to rely on his calls, which Ferland Mendy does little.”

At both Monaco and PSG, Mbappe was used to being the star of the show, often positioned above players like Neymar and Lionel Messi, who assumed more of a playmaking role. However, at Real Madrid, he’s had to adjust to a more team-oriented setup, where the attacking focus is more spread out. The numbers reflect this shift — Mbappe has yet to hit the heights expected of him. To continue earning regular minutes, he will need to adapt to his new role within the team.

Injury crisis deepens as Mbappe and Bellingham face fitness doubts

Another obstacle to Real Madrid’s success this season has been a series of injuries to key players. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao have both been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign, leaving coach Carlo Ancelotti with a depleted squad to navigate the remainder of the season. Now, Real Madrid faces a fresh dilemma as two of its star players, Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, are also in doubt for the next match.

According to Diario AS, both Mbappe and Bellingham, along with Brahim Díaz, are dealing with varying degrees of discomfort following the recent match against Liverpool. All three players are scheduled for medical examinations within the next 24 hours. The next challenge comes on Sunday against Getafe, and if these key players are unavailable, it will add further complications to Real Madrid’s efforts to stay in the La Liga title race.