Champions League
Comentarios

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Projected lineups for the Champions League playoff clash

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Both teams are expected to field strong starting lineups, reflecting the high stakes of the match.
© Carl Recine

Real Madrid and Manchester City clash at the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie. Real Madrid holds a narrow 3-2 advantage from the first leg, a victory secured by Jude Bellingham’s late goal.

This creates a challenging situation for both teams, demanding a strong performance from Real Madrid to secure qualification, while Manchester City must mount a comeback to progress to the next round. The match promises to be a captivating encounter between two soccer giants, each employing its distinctive strategies to secure victory.

Real Madrid arrives with a narrow advantage but inconsistent recent form. While their first-leg performance against Manchester City was impressive, their domestic results have been less convincing. A 1-1 draw with Osasuna resulted in the loss of the La Liga lead to Barcelona.

This highlights a need for improved consistency in domestic competition, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and delivering strong performances across all competitions. Despite these inconsistencies, the Champions League remains Real Madrid’s primary objective. They aim to eliminate City for a second consecutive year, demonstrating their unwavering ambition to retain the title and showcasing their commitment to competing at the highest level.

It’s not 12 matches: Bellingham’s suspension confirmed, Real Madrid set to lose him for several games

Manchester City enters the match following a dominant 4-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League. This positive result offers a boost in confidence, but the team’s overall season performance has been inconsistent.

They currently sit fourth in the Premier League, significantly behind league leaders Liverpool. Their Champions League journey also presented challenges, with qualification for the playoffs secured only in the final matchday. This highlights the team’s need to perform at their highest level and maintain consistency to achieve their ambitions.

Head-to-head recent matches

  • Manchester City 2 – 3 Real Madrid | February 11th, 2025 | UEFA Champions League
  • Manchester City 1 (3) – (4) 1 Real Madrid | April 17th, 2024 | UEFA Champions League
  • Real Madrid 3 – 3 Manchester City | April 9th, 2024 | UEFA Champions League
  • Manchester City 4 – 0 Real Madrid | May 17th, 2023 | UEFA Champions League
  • Real Madrid 1 – 1 Manchester City | May 9th, 2023 | UEFA Champions League

Potential starting lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Raúl Asencio, Ferland Mendy; Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius. Manager: Carlo Ancelotti.

Manchester City: Ederson; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Rúben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Nico González, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden; Savinho, Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush. Manager: Pep Guardiola.

