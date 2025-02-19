Lamine Yamal on his contract: ‘My situation will be resolved in July, and everyone will see’

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, currently under contract until 2026, expressed confidence that he will sign a contract extension at the end of the current season. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the 16-year-old stated: “In the end, in July, it will be resolved, and everyone will see it. But now I’m focused on La Liga, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey, which is the most important thing.” This statement highlights his commitment to his current team’s objectives and his intent to finalize the extension when appropriate.

Yamal, who will turn 18 in July, emphasized his strong desire to remain at Barcelona. He stated: “Nobody doubts what I want at Barça and my desire to stay here for many years as a ‘culé’. Since I debuted, I’ve said it, and I think it will be resolved in the end. If both parties want something to happen, it will happen.”

He completely dismissed any possibility of listening to offers from other clubs, stating that even if such offers did reach his entourage, he wouldn’t be informed. This is due to his current contract and his conviction that a transfer to another club is highly unlikely.

Appreciation for Barcelona and its culture

Yamal expressed deep appreciation for his experience at Barcelona, highlighting the positive environment at the club: “Everything is perfect here at Barcelona: the club, the fans, the dressing room, the team.”

His gratitude stems from his development within the club’s La Masia academy since the age of twelve, stating: “In the end, I’ve been at La Masia since I was twelve, and this is where I’ve grown.” This emphasizes his profound connection to the club and the formative role it played in his development as a soccer player.

While acknowledging the upcoming contract discussions, Yamal stressed his immediate focus on Barcelona’s current season objectives: “I’m focused on La Liga, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey, which is the most important thing.”

This illustrates a maturity and discipline that is uncommon for a player of his age. He prioritizes the needs of the team over personal considerations, reinforcing his commitment to the club and indicating his desire to contribute to the team’s ongoing success in their current competitions.