While Real Madrid is currently focused on the most important phase of the season, preparations for the 2025-26 campaign are already in full swing. From transfers to contract renewals, the club is planning ahead, but one detail has particularly caught the attention of fans—the new kit designs.

Every year, Real Madrid’s jerseys create a buzz, and thanks to a recent leak from Footy Headlines, Los Blancos supporters now have a glimpse of what the players will be wearing next season. The 2025-26 kits will not only maintain the club’s traditional aesthetic but will also bring back nostalgic elements, drawing inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema’s first season with the club in 2009-10.

Home kit: Classic look with bold touch

The home kit for the 2025-26 season will stay true to Real Madrid’s iconic white jersey but will introduce modern updates. The design features light gray accents on the sleeve cuffs, collar, and side panels, creating a sleek contrast against the pristine white base.

According to Footy Headlines, the jersey will also have black Adidas stripes and sponsor logos, maintaining a balance between tradition and contemporary style. However, what stands out the most is the bold yellow piping running down both sides of the shirt. This design element is a direct reference to the 2009-10 season when the Spanish giants introduced a kit with a similar color scheme following Ronaldo’s record-breaking move from Manchester United.

The nod to the past doesn’t stop there. The kit also echoes elements from the 2015-16 campaign, a season that saw Real Madrid lift the Champions League trophy, with Ronaldo playing a crucial role in the club’s success. Set to be officially unveiled in late May or early June 2025, the home kit is expected to make its first appearance in the Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 15, 2025.

Away kit: Inspired by new Santiago Bernabeu

While the home kit pays tribute to Real Madrid’s rich history, the away kit for the 2025-26 season will celebrate the club’s future. Featuring a navy-blue base, the away jersey draws inspiration from the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu stadium, particularly its modern metallic facade. What’s more, Its colors are comparable to those of the team’s away 2010-11 shirt.

According to Footy Headlines, the jersey will feature wave-like patterns across the fabric, mimicking the shimmering surface of the stadium’s exterior at night. The Adidas stripes, sponsor logos, and club crest will all be in silver, adding to the futuristic feel of the design.

This sleek and innovative look is a tribute to Real Madrid’s new era, with the revamped Bernabeu serving as a symbol of the club’s ambition and progress.