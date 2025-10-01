Real Madrid star Federico Valverde addresses rumors of tension with coach Xabi Alonso: ‘I don’t hide’

The calm start to the 2025–26 season for Real Madrid was disrupted by a heavy 5–2 defeat against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. That result set off alarm bells and raised questions, which not even a convincing win over Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League could silence. One of the central talking points involves Federico Valverde and Xabi Alonso.

The Uruguayan midfielder came under the spotlight this week after stating during the pre-match press conference in Kazakhstan: “I wasn’t born to play right-back.” That comment caused a stir at Real Madrid, especially in a context where the team was missing its two main options at that position (Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal), and Valverde was being considered as a potential solution.

The remark was interpreted as a message to Xabi Alonso, suggesting that the player was unwilling to play as a right-back. In fact, against Kairat Almaty, it was Raul Asencio who started in that role, while Federico remained on the bench and did not play a single minute.

All these circumstances added up to fuel a major controversy within the Spanish side, with growing speculation about internal conflict between Xabi Alonso and Valverde—rumors that could affect the team’s near future. This situation forced the Uruguayan international to publicly address the issue.

What did Valverde say?

On Wednesday, Federico Valverde issued a statement on his official X account regarding the recent controversy. “I’ve read several articles damaging my image. I know I’ve had bad games, I’m aware. I don’t hide and I face up to it. I’m truly sad,” he began.

“People can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can they say that I refuse to play. I’ve given everything and more for this club, I’ve played fractured, injured, and I’ve never complained or asked for rest,” Fede added, denying rumors that he had refused to play as a right-back.

On speculation about possible friction with Xabi Alonso, Valverde was clear. “I have a good relationship with the coach, which gives me the confidence to tell him what position I prefer on the field, but I’ve always, always made it clear that I’m available to play anywhere, on any trip, and in every match,” the 27-year-old midfielder said.

Finally, Federico shared a message of commitment regarding his place at Real Madrid: “I’ve given my soul to this club and I will continue to do so, even if sometimes it’s not enough or I’m not playing the way I’d like. I swear on my pride that I will never give up and will fight to the end, playing wherever I’m needed.”

The reaction from Real Madrid players

During the match against Kairat Almaty, Federico Valverde was visibly frustrated on the bench and during warmups. That led some of his teammates, including Jude Bellingham, to approach him in an attempt to calm the situation.

After the match, Fran Garcia spoke out, offering strong support for Valverde amid the criticism and his limited playing time. “Knowing Fede, I’m sure it bothers him. He always wants to be ready for battle. We can always count on him. If I had to go to war with him, I’d go with him, because he gives everything for us,” the defender told Marca.