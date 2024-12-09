Manchester United has undergone significant changes in recent months, including the departure of Erik ten Hag, the arrival of Ruben Amorim as head coach, and the sudden exit of Sporting Director Dan Ashworth. Now at the helm, Amorim is reportedly planning on selling a $100M Manchester United signing for the next transfer window in January.

Amorim, who still has over two years left on his contract, has expressed his intent to steer Manchester United back to its former glory, a process he acknowledges will take time. The first step in his vision is a squad overhaul, and the potential sale of Antony is one of his initial moves.

According to GiveMeSports, Amorim is open to selling Antony during the winter transfer window, having been unconvinced by the winger’s performances and his ability to turn his fortunes around at Old Trafford.

Antony joined Manchester United in September 2022 from Ajax for a reported $100M (£86M) as part of Ten Hag‘s plan to build a competitive squad. However, the Brazilian has struggled to make an impact, with academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo often preferred in his position.

In over two years at United, Antony’s performances have been underwhelming. In 89 appearances, he scored just 12 goals and provided 5 assists. His most memorable moment came with a debut goal in United’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal during the 2022-23 season, but beyond that, his contributions have been limited.

With Antony’s departure reportedly on the horizon, Ruben Amorim is looking to free up funds for new signings. The club’s financial limitations, which were recently announced, have forced the new coach to make difficult decisions. Amorim will not only focus on boosting the current squad but also reshuffling it by discarding players deemed surplus to requirements.

Christian Eriksen may follow Antony out the door

Another player who could follow Antony out of Old Trafford is Christian Eriksen. The 32-year-old Danish midfielder’s profile — along with his high salary — doesn’t align with Amorim’s long-term vision for the club. Eriksen, whose contract expires at the end of the season, could be tempted to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in the coming months, making an early sale a more viable option for United.

According to Capology, the departures of both Antony and Eriksen would have a significant impact on the club’s finances. While the potential transfer fees may not be substantial, the wage savings would be considerable, with Eriksen earning £150,000 per week and Antony £200,000 per week. These departures would allow Amorim more flexibility in reshaping the squad as he begins his overhaul at Manchester United.