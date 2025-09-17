Real Madrid provide Alexander-Arnold’s injury update: Will he miss the Barcelona clash in La Liga?

Real Madrid’s 2–1 win in their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League opener against Olympique Marseille came with a downside. One of the major setbacks was the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is now set to miss several matches this season — casting doubt on his potential involvement in the first Clasico against Barcelona.

Alexander-Arnold had to be substituted early in the match against OM due to a muscle issue, prompting head coach Xabi Alonso to bring on Dani Carvajal to continue the match at right back.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid released an update on the English defender. “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player, Trent Alexander-Arnold, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. Further updates will follow,” the club stated on their official website.

Although the announcement from Los Blancos confirmed the nature of the injury, it did not include details on the severity or a projected recovery timeline. However, reports from Marca and Diario AS indicate that Trent is expected to be sidelined for a significant period — estimated between six and eight weeks.

Xabi Alonso, head coach of Real Madrid.

Will Alexander-Arnold play against Barcelona?

If those estimates are accurate, and Alexander-Arnold is indeed out for between a month and a half to two months, he will miss a substantial number of games. He has already been ruled out of this Saturday’s La Liga match against Espanyol and could also miss at least four additional league fixtures and two Champions League group stage matches.

In La Liga, Los Blancos face a tough challenge soon — a September 27 away clash against Atletico Madrid. On the continental stage, they’ll make a demanding trip to Kazakhstan to face FC Kairat and also play a marquee matchup against Juventus.

But the biggest match on the horizon for Real Madrid is the season’s first El Clásico against Barcelona, scheduled for October 26 at Santiago Bernabeu. By that point, Alexander-Arnold will be approaching six weeks post-injury — potentially lining up with the earliest estimated recovery timeline.

A major issue for Xabi Alonso

Alexander-Arnold’s injury isn’t the only headache for the manager. Dani Carvajal, who replaced the English defender against Marseille, was sent off in the second half after an altercation with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

The Spanish right-back now faces a likely suspension, which is expected to be up to three matches. That leaves Xabi Alonso without either of his top two right-backs for the immediate future in Champions League play. As a result, he may be forced to look to young players or consider using others out of position — as has happened before with Federico Valverde filling in defensively.