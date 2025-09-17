Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Real Madrid provide Alexander-Arnold’s injury update: Will he miss the Barcelona clash in La Liga?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Trent Alexander-Arnold #12 of Real Madrid C.F.
© Getty ImagesTrent Alexander-Arnold #12 of Real Madrid C.F.

Real Madrid’s 2–1 win in their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League opener against Olympique Marseille came with a downside. One of the major setbacks was the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is now set to miss several matches this season — casting doubt on his potential involvement in the first Clasico against Barcelona.

Alexander-Arnold had to be substituted early in the match against OM due to a muscle issue, prompting head coach Xabi Alonso to bring on Dani Carvajal to continue the match at right back.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid released an update on the English defender. “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player, Trent Alexander-Arnold, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. Further updates will follow,” the club stated on their official website.

Although the announcement from Los Blancos confirmed the nature of the injury, it did not include details on the severity or a projected recovery timeline. However, reports from Marca and Diario AS indicate that Trent is expected to be sidelined for a significant period — estimated between six and eight weeks.

Reports claim that two Real Madrid star defenders are set to leave the club at the end of next season.

Xabi Alonso, head coach of Real Madrid.

Will Alexander-Arnold play against Barcelona?

If those estimates are accurate, and Alexander-Arnold is indeed out for between a month and a half to two months, he will miss a substantial number of games. He has already been ruled out of this Saturday’s La Liga match against Espanyol and could also miss at least four additional league fixtures and two Champions League group stage matches.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe scores 50th goal for Real Madrid in 64 games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

see also

Kylian Mbappe scores 50th goal for Real Madrid in 64 games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

In La Liga, Los Blancos face a tough challenge soon — a September 27 away clash against Atletico Madrid. On the continental stage, they’ll make a demanding trip to Kazakhstan to face FC Kairat and also play a marquee matchup against Juventus.

But the biggest match on the horizon for Real Madrid is the season’s first El Clásico against Barcelona, scheduled for October 26 at Santiago Bernabeu. By that point, Alexander-Arnold will be approaching six weeks post-injury — potentially lining up with the earliest estimated recovery timeline.

Real Madrid TV Schedule: Watch Los Blancos on TV

see also

Real Madrid TV Schedule: Watch Los Blancos on TV

A major issue for Xabi Alonso

Alexander-Arnold’s injury isn’t the only headache for the manager. Dani Carvajal, who replaced the English defender against Marseille, was sent off in the second half after an altercation with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Advertisement

The Spanish right-back now faces a likely suspension, which is expected to be up to three matches. That leaves Xabi Alonso without either of his top two right-backs for the immediate future in Champions League play. As a result, he may be forced to look to young players or consider using others out of position — as has happened before with Federico Valverde filling in defensively.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe overtakes Real Madrid, Manchester United icon in Champions League goalscoring list

Kylian Mbappe overtakes Real Madrid, Manchester United icon in Champions League goalscoring list

With his brace against Olympique Marseille, Kylian Mbappe has now overtaken a real Madrid and Manchester United icon in the UEFA Champions League goalscoring charts.

Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

As the players made their way off the pitch, one of Madrid’s key attackers was seen sitting with ice strapped around his knee — a detail that immediately sparked concerns ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces harsh UEFA ban after red card for headbutt on Rulli vs Olympique Marseille

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces harsh UEFA ban after red card for headbutt on Rulli vs Olympique Marseille

UEFA’s disciplinary code could hand Carvajal a minimum three-game suspension for headbutting Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, keeping him sidelined until December.

Messi’s Argentina reportedly weighing three possible opponents for November friendly in India

Messi’s Argentina reportedly weighing three possible opponents for November friendly in India

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are set to tour India in November, but their opponent for the friendly has yet to be confirmed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo