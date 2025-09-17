Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Liverpool break historic club tradition in Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool are one of the most prestigious clubs in world soccer, renowned in England, Europe, and beyond for their success, iconic players, and trophy haul. But in their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, the Reds broke a historic club tradition that had stood since the team’s foundation.

One of Liverpool’s trademarks has been its academy and its ability to develop homegrown English talent, producing legends such as Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, and Ian Callaghan, among many others. Those players helped deliver success on both the domestic and international stage. That tradition, however, has now been broken.

Against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool fielded a starting XI in a major European competition without a single English player for the first time in their history. The only player from the United Kingdom to start was Scotland captain Andrew Robertson, who opened the scoring.

Four English players were named to the squad but remained on the bench: Joe Gomez, Freddie Woodman, Jayden Danns, and Rio Nguhoma. While Gomez and Woodman bring experience, Danns and Nguhoma are still developing talents, and none were viewed as first-choice options for such a critical match.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid.

Liverpool first entered European competition in the 1964–65 European Cup (now the Champions League) and have since made 42 appearances across the UCL and Europa League. For more than half a century, every European lineup featured at least one English starter—until now.

Advertisement
Biggest wins and highest scoring matches in Champions League history

see also

Biggest wins and highest scoring matches in Champions League history

Liverpool and the exodus of English players

The summer of 2025 saw Liverpool embark on one of the boldest squad overhauls in club history, twice breaking the Premier League transfer record with the signings of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. As head coach Arne Slot reshaped the team, several English players departed Anfield.

The most significant exit was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid before his contract expired. Others soon followed: Harvey Elliott left for Aston Villa, Jarell Quansah signed with Bayer Leverkusen, Tyler Morton moved to Olympique Lyon, and Nat Phillips joined West Bromwich Albion. Those departures left just six English players in Liverpool’s first-team squad.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe overtakes Real Madrid, Manchester United icon in Champions League goalscoring list

Kylian Mbappe overtakes Real Madrid, Manchester United icon in Champions League goalscoring list

With his brace against Olympique Marseille, Kylian Mbappe has now overtaken a real Madrid and Manchester United icon in the UEFA Champions League goalscoring charts.

Why is Luis Enrique in the stands watching PSG’s Champions League debut vs. Atalanta?

Why is Luis Enrique in the stands watching PSG’s Champions League debut vs. Atalanta?

In PSG's UEFA Champions League debut game against Atalanta, head coach Luis Enrique was spotted in the stands, a scene that raised doubts among fans.

Harry Kane scores 12th Champions League penalty: How many have Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo converted?

Harry Kane scores 12th Champions League penalty: How many have Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo converted?

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League, moving closer to the records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s Argentina reportedly weighing three possible opponents for November friendly in India

Messi’s Argentina reportedly weighing three possible opponents for November friendly in India

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are set to tour India in November, but their opponent for the friendly has yet to be confirmed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo