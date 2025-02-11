Real Madrid is preparing to face Manchester City in the first leg of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League playoffs, with coach Carlo Ancelotti having to navigate a team heavily impacted by injuries. In his starting lineup, Ancelotti has made a bold tactical decision to take on the Citizens.

Injuries have particularly impacted Real Madrid’s defensive ranks, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez all sidelined for the game. Faced with this crisis, Ancelotti opted for a tactical adjustment.

With limited options in defense, Ancelotti has taken the decision to move midfielder Federico Valverde to right-back for the crucial match against Manchester City. Although Valverde is not a natural defender, the coach is confident that his athleticism will allow him to cover the position effectively, while Dani Ceballos will be covering him in the midfield.

With Carvajal ruled out for the season and Vazquez injured at the last minute, Valverde will take up the right-back role, wearing the captain’s armband. The only other viable alternative was academy graduate Lorenzo Aguado, but Ancelotti chose to rely on Valverde’s experience.

How many matches has Valverde played as right back?

The epidemic of injuries has forced Ancelotti to make bold moves in the team, like moving Aurelien Tchouameni to the center back position. In Valverde’s case, the Uruguayan has already played as a right-back for Real Madrid this season.

He has featured in this position four times, including in the 3-0 win over Leganes in La Liga, a 2-0 loss to Liverpool, a 5-1 victory over RB Salzburg, and in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals against Leganes, where the team won 3-2.

Real Madrid lineup

Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City lineup

Ederson; Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne; Savinho, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland.