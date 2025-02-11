Inter Miami‘s preseason tour of the Americas is nearing its conclusion, with Orlando City as their final friendly before the official competition begins. Reports suggest that Lionel Messi will not rest for this match and is expected to be on the field.

Questions surrounding Messi’s fitness and participation in the last two friendlies arose when coach Javier Mascherano initially left his availability uncertain, citing the upcoming match against Sporting Kansas City. However, it now seems the Argentine star will be ready to play.

As Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald reports, Messi will take the field for the Florida derby against Orlando City on Friday, February 14. The legendary forward is expected to play at least 45 minutes, providing him ample time to recover for the crucial CONCACAF Champions Cup match.

Messi has featured in every preseason match for Inter Miami, logging 279 minutes, averaging nearly 70 minutes per game. He found the back of the net in games against Club America and CD Olimpia and provided two assists. When asked about Messi’s minutes and whether this would be his typical workload during the season, Mascherano explained:

“Obviously, as it is the preseason, we try to take care because they came two months without playing and we did not want to take any kind of risk. Especially in physiques, not only Leo but from the other people, who are not used to having so little time to stop,” he said.

What’s next for Messi and Inter Miami?

With Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami is gearing up for the start of the season following a two-month break. The team will face a tough challenge, starting with the first leg of the Champions Cup against Sporting Kansas City on February 18, just four days after the Orlando friendly. The second leg will follow on February 25.

Amid these games, Inter Miami will also kick off their 2025 MLS season on February 22 against New York City FC. With four games in 11 days between the Orlando match and the second leg against Sporting Kansas City, Messi and the team will need to rise to the occasion, with coach Mascherano carefully managing the veteran players’ minutes to navigate the demanding schedule.