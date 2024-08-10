Several of the most famous European soccer teams traveled to the United States this summer.

Clubs from across the pond now regularly schedule preseason friendlies Stateside to help grow their brands. The move certainly seems to be paying off.

Matches involving the big European sides typically draw huge crowds because Americans do not get to see them regularly.

This summer was, of course, no different. More than one million soccer fans flocked to stadiums across the States to watch these clubs play their summer friendlies.

Real Madrid, however, helped bring in more fans than any other top European team. Matches involving the Spanish giants recorded an average attendance of nearly 69,000 people in their trio of U.S. friendlies. During their American tour, Los Blancos faced off against AC Milan, rivals Barcelona, and Chelsea.

Highest average attendance for European friendlies in the US this summer:

Rank Average attendance 1 Real Madrid 68,779 2 Barcelona 65,576 3 Liverpool 63,009 4 Man United 55,431 5 AC Milan 53,009 6 Man City 52,659 7 Arsenal 48,091 8 Chelsea 47,924 9 Real Betis 34,463 10 Celtic 27,863 11 Wrexham 23,023 12 Aston Villa 21,221 13 Bournemouth 13,161

Real played all three summer friendlies in huge NFL arenas

Real can draw fans practically anywhere they go. Nevertheless, they also benefited from playing their summer friendlies in massive NFL facilities.

The LaLiga side played their three preseason fixtures at Soldier Stadium (Chicago Bears), MetLife Stadium (NY Giants/Jets), and Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte Panthers).

All three arenas have a max capacity of at least 61,000 fans. However, MetLife is currently the largest stadium in the NFL. Despite weather issues, Real’s matchup with Barca in the arena drew more than 82,000 fans.

No other soccer friendly in the States recorded a higher attendance all summer.

Specific matchups are obviously important as well. Real vs. Barca, known as El Clasico, is arguably the biggest rivalry in soccer and is annually one of the most viewed games in the world. Milan and Chelsea are both also admired foreign clubs here in the States. The Italian side has benefited in recent months due to their acquisition of popular USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

European clubs with greatest total attendance

While matches involving Real averaged the most fans among the summer friendlies, they did not grab the top spot in total attendance. Instead, Chelsea helped draw the most fans due to their extensive fixture list. The Blues scheduled five summer matches, more than any other European team, in the States. In total, nearly 240,000 fans attended these five particular games.

The Premier League side played Wrexham, Celtic, Club America, Manchester City, and Real across the country. Despite only collecting one victory in these matchups, fans flocked to catch Chelsea in action.

Highest total attendance for European friendlies in the USA (number of games played in the USA this summer indicated in parenthesis):

Rank Total 1 Chelsea (5) 239,621 2 Man City (4) 210,639 3 Real Madrid (3) 206,339 4 Barcelona (3) 196,728 5 Liverpool (3) 189,027 6 Man United (3) 166,293 7 AC Milan (3) 159,027 8 Arsenal (3) 144,275 9 Celtic (3) 83,590 10 Real Betis (2) 68,927 11 Wrexham (2) 46,046 12 Aston Villa (2) 42,443 13 Bournemouth (2) 26,322

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire