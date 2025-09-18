Trending topics:
Pumas win lawsuit against Dani Alves as CAS orders million-dollar compensation

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Dani Alves faces a major financial setback as CAS confirmed Pumas had just cause to terminate his deal and increased the compensation he must pay.
A new chapter of controversy has opened for former Barcelona and Brazil star Dani Alves. The defender has been ordered to pay a multi-million dollar compensation to Mexican club Pumas UNAM after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in favor of the Liga MX side.

The decision stems from a contractual dispute that began in 2023, when Alves faced legal issues in Spain that prevented him from returning to fulfill his obligations with the Mexican club.

In an official statement released on September 1, 2025, Club Universidad Nacional (Pumas UNAM) confirmed the outcome of the case: “The CAS ruled in favor of the Club, revoking the decision issued by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber on May 15, 2024. The new ruling not only confirmed the validity of the Club’s termination with just cause but also increased the compensation amount owed by Mr. Alves, to cover the damages caused to the institution.”

According to the decision, Dani Alves must pay $5 million to Pumas UNAM. This figure is higher than the initial amount recognized by FIFA, strengthening the club’s legal victory.

Dani Alves had a brief spell at PUMAS, interrupted by his legal problems in Brazil.

How the dispute began

The conflict dates back to January 2023, when Alves was accused of sexual assault at a nightclub in Barcelona while on holiday. He was expected to return to Mexico afterward to continue his spell with Pumas, but his legal troubles kept him from rejoining the squad.

Initially, Alves spent time in prison while awaiting trial, before being released on conditional terms. In March 2025, he was later acquitted, which encouraged him to file a counter-lawsuit against Pumas for defamation. However, by then, Pumas’ claim for breach of contract had already advanced to FIFA and eventually to CAS.

Short but controversial spell at Pumas

Alves joined Pumas UNAM in the summer of 2022 in a move that generated worldwide attention. However, his time in Liga MX was brief. The Brazilian played only one semester, featuring in 13 matches and recording five assists.

Despite flashes of quality on the pitch, his off-field problems quickly overshadowed his contribution. The relationship with the club broke down entirely after his arrest in Spain, leaving Pumas with both reputational and financial damages.

