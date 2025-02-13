Christian Pulisic‘s impressive performances for AC Milan this season, marked by 10 goals and 11 assists, have reportedly attracted interest from Premier League clubs like Liverpool. Despite these rumors, AC Milan is confident in securing a contract extension with the USMNT star, proactively working on improved terms to retain the player.

This proactive approach aims to dispel speculation linking Pulisic with a return to England, particularly given the significant financial implications such a transfer would bring.

Calciomercato reports that Milan is preparing a contract extension that would add two years to Pulisic’s current deal, which is set to expire in 2027. His annual salary would also receive a significant boost, aligning him with the club’s top earners like Rafael Leao, increasing his annual compensation to €5 million (£4m/$5m). This financial commitment showcases Milan’s determination to secure Pulisic’s long-term future at the club.

Pulisic’s happiness in Milan and dismissal of transfer speculation

Milan’s confidence in securing a contract extension stems from Pulisic’s expressed happiness in Italy, as evidenced in his recent documentary series. This suggests that the player is content in his current environment and isn’t necessarily seeking a new challenge at this stage of his career.

The club believes this contentment, and the positive ongoing negotiations, will quickly put an end to speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League. This positive sentiment, and the clear commitment from the club, will likely serve to quell ongoing speculation linking the player with a move to the Premier League.

Milan’s proactive approach in securing a contract extension with Pulisic underscores the player’s importance to the club. His consistent contributions this season, alongside his clear expression of contentment at Milan, solidify his value and indicate a strong strategic commitment to keeping him for the long term.