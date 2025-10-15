Trending topics:
Barcelona standout Frenkie De Jong discusses a key reason behind players injury struggles

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong stands prior a game.
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesBarcelona star Frenkie de Jong stands prior a game.

Frenkie De Jong has faced criticism from Barcelona fans for his inconsistent form since joining the club, yet he recently secured a contract renewal after delivering two stellar seasons. At 28, he used the renewal press conference to boldly address a significant concern contributing to frequent player injuries. Highlighting a critical concern, De Jong‘s comments echo a persistent request from players to prevent further struggles.

It’s true that during the break you always see more injuries than normal, but I love playing for the national team just as much as I love playing for Barça, and I have no problem with that. I think there’s little rest for the players, and that does affect the number of injuries… Each player has their own relationship with the coach. Coaches want to use their best players for the 2-3 games they have,” Frenkie De Jong emphasized during his contract extension press conference.

Frenkie’s words highlight a persistent issue facing Barcelona. Coach Hansi Flick won’t have Robert Lewandowski or Dani Olmo available due to injuries sustained during international duty. Meanwhile, Pedri has received caution regarding potential overuse as both club and national team commitments escalate, further testing Barcelona’s depth and resilience in an already demanding season.

Hansi Flick even found himself in a tense standoff with the Spanish Soccer Federation following the latest double qualifying round in September 2025. Lamine complained of physical discomfort after playing over 70 minutes in both matches, despite warnings from Barcelona’s coach about the player’s condition. This situation aligns with Frenkie’s earlier criticism, highlighting the lack of adequate recovery time for athletes.

Barcelona&#039;s Frenkie De Jong playing a LaLiga game

Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona is challenged by Benat Turrientes of Real Sociedad.

Not only Frenkie: Kylian Mbappe already voiced concerns regarding the packed schedule

Although Frenkie recently highlighted this critical issue, Kylian Mbappe had addressed it on several occasions before. In a September 2025 press conference with France, the star striker firmly stated that playing 60 top-level games annually is physically unsustainable for any player, stressing the need for more rest.

FIFA virus hits Barcelona as Robert Lewandowski injured before Real Madrid showdown: How long will he be out and will he recover in time for El Clasico?

Kylian Mbappe emphasized that merely reducing the number of games won’t resolve issues, focusing instead on the need for better recovery opportunities. “It’s not just a question of the number of games, it’s more a question of recovery. We need a little more rest, vacations to regenerate the body and be able to digest this load of games,” he stated in a September 2025 press conference.

