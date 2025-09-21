Trending topics:
Ligue 1: Why is Olympique Marseille vs PSG being suspended?

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

An orange flood alert in southern France led authorities to delay the French Classic at the Vélodrome, creating a direct scheduling conflict with soccer’s most prestigious awards night.
The marquee French showdown between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was postponed due to severe weather, but the ceremony for the 2025 Ballon d’Or in Paris goes on.

The Ligue 1 classic has been rescheduled to Monday, September 22, at 8:00 PM local time, the same moment the Ballon d’Or gala gets under way at the Théâtre du Châtelet.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, the Marseille vs PSG match was called off as the southeast of France faced an orange alert for floods. Persistent heavy rains raised safety concerns, particularly around Le Vélodrome stadium.

After consultation among local authorities and the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), it was deemed unsafe to play Sunday. Standing by LFP regulation article 548, the rule is clear: if weather causes interruption, the match must be rescheduled for the next day—provided conditions allow.

Clash with the Ballon d’Or Gala

With the match now set for Monday at 8 p.m., it directly conflicts with the Ballon d’Or ceremony, also starting at that hour in Paris. PSG, as reigning Champions League winners, were expected to claim several accolades at the gala — including Best Player, Best Young Player, and perhaps Best Coach.

Luis Enrique could leave PSG if an irresistible offer arrives from a top club, reports suggest

see also

Luis Enrique could leave PSG if an irresistible offer arrives from a top club, reports suggest

Some PSG players nominated to attend the Ballon d’Or will instead need to play in the postponed match—those include Ousmane Demebele as the great pretender.

The clash of scheduling raises questions about priorities: match fitness vs. prestige. For clubs like PSG, missing the gala might cost them not just trophies, but the exposure that comes with being present. Meanwhile, fans and media will watch closely who shows up—and who doesn’t—on what could be a very busy evening in French soccer.

