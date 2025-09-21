Trending topics:
Why is Lamine Yamal missing Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Getafe ahead of Ballon d’Or gala?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented to the fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Como1907.
FC Barcelona host Getafe on Matchday 5 of the 2025-26 La Liga season at the Estadi Johan Cruyff the day before the Ballon d’Or gala, looking to keep pace with leaders Real Madrid. But as the confirmed lineups were announced, the absence of Lamine Yamal quickly drew concern from fans.

The Catalans enter the match in strong form, with four wins in their first five games between La Liga and UEFA Champions League. Still, they’ve struggled to dominate opponents the way they did last season. With Yamal emerging as one of the top contenders for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, his absence is a major setback for Xavi’s side.

Yamal will miss the clash against Getafe as he continues to recover from pubic discomfort. The 18-year-old star first sustained the injury during international duty with Spain earlier this month and has now been sidelined for a third straight game.

According to DAZN, Yamal is expected to return for Barcelona’s September 25 match against Real Oviedo, though his availability will ultimately depend on how the injury evolves. That timeline would be a boost for coach Hansi Flick, with Barcelona set to face Paris Saint-Germain in a crucial Champions League Matchday 2 clash on October 1.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

While Barca still boast attacking threats such as Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, Getafe present a difficult challenge. José Bordalás’ side have been one of La Liga’s stingiest defenses, conceding among the fewest goals last season. Bordalás has also faced Flick twice before, earning a draw and a loss, making Yamal’s absence all the more significant for Barcelona’s creativity.

Hint at Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele? Barcelona and PSG legend to play key role at Ballon d’Or

Hint at Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele? Barcelona and PSG legend to play key role at Ballon d’Or

Confirmed lineups for Barcelona vs. Getafe

FC Barcelona’s confirmed lineups (4-3-3): Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christense, Gerard Martin; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Dani Olmo; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres.
Head coach: Hansi Flick.

Getafe’s confirmed lineups (5-3-2): David Soria; Kiko Femenia, Djene, Domingos Duarte, Abdelkabir Abqar, Diego Rico; Mario Martin, Luis Milla, Mauro Arambarri; Borja Mayoral, Adrian Liso.
Head coach: Jose Bordalas.

