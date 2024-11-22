With a verdict looming on Manchester City‘s 115 alleged charges, the club eagerly awaited Pep Guardiola’s decision on extending his tenure. Ultimately, the legendary coach signed a new deal to remain in the Premier League, and he has since shared his reasons for committing to the club.

Managing at the top level for over a decade is a grueling task, but Guardiola still feels energized and driven. Speaking to Manchester City’s official YouTube channel, the coach explained his decision with characteristic candor:

“I felt I could not leave now, simple as that. Don’t ask me the reason why. Maybe the 4 defeat was the reason why I felt and now I cannot leave. The club still wanted me or had defined to work together and that’s why we signed,” Guardiola said, referring to his team’s recent struggles, which marked the worst losing streak of his managerial career.

While naming the reasons behind his long staying, Guardiola emphasized that his renewal wasn’t solely his decision. Apart from the successful run he has had in the club, the club’s unwavering support was critical to his choice to stay, a rarity in the demanding world of modern soccer.

“First, because we won a lot. Otherwise you don’t stay 11 years, not even here in a place where I feel loved. It’s a business, you have to win, I have a contract but I know that if you don’t win maybe I will not continue. So I know exactly that’s just a paper, even if we don’t need it, it’s just a feeling. The moment it’s done the club will know it.

“It didn’t feel like that moment, the club, Txiki (Begiristain) first, and of course our chairman Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) and Ferran (Soriano, chief executive officer) didn’t feel it and that’s why I extended: to be here and try to continue to do it well,” Guardiola said, regarding the executives’ decision that aligned with Pep’s idea.

Could Guardiola stay for over a decade?

Guardiola first joined Manchester City from Bayern Munich in 2016. His new deal, valid until June 2026, includes an option to extend for another year, potentially keeping him at the club until 2027. If exercised, this would mark an unprecedented 11-year stint in the Premier League—something Guardiola hinted at as a possibility.

Guardiola firmly stated his comfort, not only in the club, but in the city as well. Besides, his repeated mentions of 11 years during the interview suggest he is optimistic about fulfilling the extended term, provided no major setbacks occur.

Rumors about possible exit clause

Speculation about a release clause tied to the ongoing investigation into Manchester City’s financial conduct has been dismissed. Guardiola is expected to honor his contract, even in the event of disciplinary action against the club (with a point-reduction or even a demotion to the EFL Championship).