The highly anticipated UEFA Nations League quarter-finals draw has revealed a thrilling lineup of matchups, featuring soccer heavyweights such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kylian Mbappe’s France. The draw, which took place on Friday, sets the stage for a competition filled with intense rivalries, historic rematches, and high-stakes encounters as teams vie for the coveted title.

The draw produced four electrifying clashes for the quarter-finals, scheduled to be played over two legs from March 20 to 23, 2025:

Spain vs. Netherlands : A blockbuster match-up between the reigning European champions and the Netherlands. Spain, who won the last edition of the Nations League by defeating Croatia on penalties, will aim to defend their title against a resurgent Dutch side.

: A blockbuster match-up between the reigning European champions and the Netherlands. Spain, who won the last edition of the Nations League by defeating Croatia on penalties, will aim to defend their title against a resurgent Dutch side. France vs. Croatia : In a thrilling repeat of the 2018 World Cup final , France will face Croatia. Les Bleus, led by Mbappe, look to reclaim the Nations League title they last won in 2021, while Croatia will aim to avenge their World Cup defeat.

: In a thrilling repeat of the , France will face Croatia. Les Bleus, led by Mbappe, look to reclaim the Nations League title they last won in 2021, while Croatia will aim to avenge their World Cup defeat. Denmark vs. Portugal : Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, winners of the inaugural Nations League in 2019, will take on Denmark. The Danish team, known for their disciplined play, will look to upset the Portuguese powerhouse.

: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, winners of the inaugural Nations League in 2019, will take on Denmark. The Danish team, known for their disciplined play, will look to upset the Portuguese powerhouse. Italy vs. Germany: Two European giants collide as Italy faces Germany. Italy, who finished second behind France in their League A group, will try to outmaneuver a formidable German side in this classic rivalry.

Semi-Final Bracket

The quarter-finals will determine the paths to the semi-finals, scheduled for June 4-5, 2025:

Spain/Netherlands vs. France/Croatia

Italy/Germany vs. Denmark/Portugal

The winners will progress to the final on June 8, 2025, with the host nation for the mini-tournament yet to be decided.

Tournament of champions

The Nations League has become a platform for Europe’s best to showcase their talent. Spain, having won the 2022-23 edition, are poised to continue their dominance, while Portugal and France aim to reclaim their past glories.

Portugal’s clash with Denmark is particularly intriguing, as Ronaldo, nearing the twilight of his illustrious career, seeks to add another international title to his legacy. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe’s France remains a force to be reckoned with, blending youth and experience to formidable effect.

Germany and Italy, two nations steeped in soccer history, will reignite their rivalry in a bid to advance. Italy’s inclusion as an unseeded team has set up a challenging path for the Azzurri, but they are no strangers to overcoming the odds.

What’s at stake?

The UEFA Nations League offers more than just silverware; it provides opportunities for teams to test themselves against elite competition, secure bragging rights, and, for many, redeem themselves after underwhelming campaigns in other tournaments.

Fans can look forward to March 2025, when Europe’s finest footballing nations will battle it out in a series of high-stakes clashes. The stage is set for a memorable tournament, with both CR7 and Real Madrid’s French star among those likely to steal the spotlight.