Alejandro Garnacho has emerged as one of the forwards heavily linked with a potential departure from Manchester United, alongside Marcus Rashford. While Napoli has shown significant interest in the Argentine winger, a Premier League rival has now entered the race for his signature.

Garnacho has struggled to secure consistent minutes under new coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, marking a decline in his playing time compared to his tenure under former boss Erik ten Hag. Additionally, a report from The Guardian suggested that Manchester United might be open to selling academy graduates to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability & Sustainability Rules (PSR), sparking interest from multiple clubs in the talented winger.

According to L’Equipe‘s Loic Tanzi, Chelsea has added Alejandro Garnacho to their list of potential transfer targets. With Mykhailo Mudryk facing a suspension and Christopher Nkunku rumored to be on his way out of London, Garnacho has become an attractive option to bolster Chelsea’s left flank.

Despite Chelsea’s interest, Napoli appears to hold the upper hand in the race for Garnacho. While the Blues have yet to make a formal approach, Napoli has identified the 20-year-old as their top target to replace star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is reportedly set to join Paris Saint-Germain for approximately $70 million.

However, Manchester United is reluctant to part with Garnacho unless presented with an irresistible offer. The Red Devils are reportedly seeking a fee exceeding $70 million, a valuation that could deter both Napoli and Chelsea. Meanwhile, Chelsea has identified Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens as an alternative option should a deal for Garnacho fall through.

Garnacho’s role under Ruben Amorim

Despite being touted as one of United’s brightest prospects, Garnacho’s start under Amorim was far from ideal. After featuring in the Portuguese manager’s first six games, the winger was unexpectedly dropped for the high-profile Manchester derby against City, fueling speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

However, Garnacho’s fortunes have since improved. Unlike Rashford, whose future at United remains uncertain, the Argentine winger has worked his way back into Amorim’s plans. Speaking ahead of the Southampton game, Amorim praised Garnacho’s progress:

“He’s finding the best way to play in this system. He’s improving during training. He started the last game. Let’s see tomorrow. I think he changed the way he sees himself,” said the United boss.

After enduring a challenging start to the season, Garnacho has been named in the starting lineup for United’s last two matches against Arsenal and Southampton. Amorim even highlighted Garnacho’s importance in his post-match comments: “We need players like Amad and Ale Garnacho to create spaces.” Subtly, Amorim suggested that the Argentine’s future may still lie at Old Trafford.