Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United has sparked optimism, thanks to his tactical acumen and ability to manage players effectively. However, it seems that harmony in the dressing room wasn’t always the norm, as reports suggest club legend Cristiano Ronaldo used to dismiss one of United’s current leaders.

Ronaldo’s much-anticipated return to Old Trafford in 2021, after being swayed by Sir Alex Ferguson to reject Manchester City, didn’t unfold as expected. Under then-coach Erik ten Hag, tensions in the locker room grew, culminating in Ronaldo reportedly showing disdain toward the team captain.

According to The Telegraph, Ronaldo would roll his eyes whenever Harry Maguire spoke in the dressing room. “The veteran Uruguay center-half Sebastian Coates, once of Liverpool, became a key pillar in Amorim’s Sporting side and the Portuguese coach appears to have earmarked a similar role for Maguire in the middle of his back three. No one is rolling their eyes in that dressing room any more when Maguire speaks, as Cristiano Ronaldo was known to do,” wrote James Ducker.

After arriving from Leicester City in 2019 for a record-breaking £80 million fee, Maguire was swiftly named captain by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, his leadership and inconsistent performances were met with criticism, and in 2023, Erik ten Hag stripped Maguire of the captaincy, handing it to Bruno Fernandes.

Maguire’s revival under Amorim

When Amorim took charge, questions loomed over Maguire’s future at the club, given his traditional center-back style that seemed at odds with Amorim’s dynamic approach. Yet, Maguire has silenced critics with commanding performances and a revitalized leadership presence.

After recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him during Erik ten Hag’s final games, Maguire returned to form with standout displays, first against Liverpool in the Premier League and then in the FA Cup clash against Arsenal. These performances solidified his place in Amorim’s starting XI.

Maguire, who once considered leaving for West Ham in 2023, decided to remain at Manchester United. Now, it seems his commitment has paid off. With his contract set to expire in June 2025, Amorim confirmed that the club will exercise the option to extend his deal until 2026.

“I spoke with him this morning and told him he needs to improve his game on the pitch,” Amorim shared in a press conference. “We need him a lot, and he also needs to grow as a leader. We all know the challenges he faced here, but we’re happy to trigger the option for Harry.”

Amorim further praised Maguire’s transformation into a key figure for the squad, quite the opposite compared to his situation when Cristiano Ronaldo was around: “When you look at our team we are starving for leaders on the pitch. He is a leader, he has to improve that part, he has to improve his game so we are happy to continue with Harry.”