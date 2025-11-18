Beyond goals: The ultimate unbreakable record Cristiano Ronaldo could shatter at 2026 World Cup to eclipse Lionel Messi’s legacy forever

The global anticipation for the 2026 World Cup is already building, not least because it promises a likely final appearance for two of soccer’s eternal rivals: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While Messi fulfilled his career-long ambition by leading Argentina to the title in Qatar in 2022, Ronaldo continues his relentless quest for the one major trophy to elude him. Portugal has already secured its place at the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, setting the stage for an insane record Cristiano Ronaldo could break ahead of Lionel Messi at the upcoming World Cup.

This potential moment of personal and national glory is not only a chance for Ronaldo to complete his astonishing trophy haul—which already includes five Champions Leagues and league titles across England, Spain, and Italy—but also an opportunity to cement a truly unique place in World Cup history, all while facing a race against time and a potential opening ban.

Roberto Martinez’s side confirmed its qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a crushing 9-1 rout of Armenia on Sunday, ensuring that Ronaldo will have the chance to appear at a record sixth World Cup. The 40-year-old superstar will be 41 by the time the tournament kicks off next June. His presence at the event will see him and Lionel Messi—whose defending champion, Argentina, has already secured its spot—surpass greats like Germany’s Lothar Mattheus, who appeared in five, and join an exclusive, unprecedented club of six-time participants.

This qualification came despite the Al-Nassr veteran being suspended for the decisive match against Armenia following a straight red card he received in the2-0 loss to Ireland earlier that week. Despite nearing the end of his career and having left top-flight European soccer to play in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo continues to amass incredible feats, having recently led Portugal to the Nations League and becoming the leading scorer in World Cup qualifying games with 41 goals.

The record that would rewrite history

If Ronaldo does manage to lead Portugal all the way to glory in 2026, he would not only secure the World Cup for the nation for the first time ever but would also break a 44-year-old record held by Italian goalkeeping legend Dino Zoff.

The record is for the oldest player ever to win the World Cup. Zoff set the record for the oldest player to lift the World Cup in 1982, at 40 years and 133 days. If Cristiano Ronaldo were to win the World Cup in 2026, he would shatter that record, becoming the oldest player to lift the trophy at the age of 41 years and 164 days. This monumental achievement would be a stunning capstone to a career that he himself recently said would be his last shot at winning the coveted title.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

The looming shadow of suspension

The potential for this historic moment is currently threatened by the looming shadow of a disciplinary ban. The red card Ronaldo received against Ireland—where VAR adjudged he had elbowed Irish defender Dara O’Shea—could result in a three-match suspension. Under the current ruling, which has already meant he missed the crucial qualifier against Armenia, the ban would be carried into the 2026 World Cup, ruling him out of Portugal’s opening two matches should they secure direct progression.

