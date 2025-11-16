Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal better without Cristiano Ronaldo? Coach Martinez addresses star’s absence after 2026 World Cup qualification

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.
Cristiano Ronaldo was the biggest absence in Portugal’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday after a crushing 9–1 win over Armenia. With such a dominant performance despite missing their biggest star, head coach Roberto Martinez addressed Ronaldo’s role in the squad.

After a disappointing 2–0 loss to the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, Portugal needed a win to avoid putting its World Cup hopes in jeopardy. After more than 20 minutes with the match still level, Portugal found its rhythm, and behind hat tricks from João Neves and Bruno Fernandes rolled to a 9–1 win over Armenia, taking the top of Group F with 13 points and reaffirming its status as a serious contender heading into the tournament.

Asked after the match whether Portugal is a different team, coach Martinez was direct: “No, we are better with Ronaldo, Nuno Mendes, and Pedro Neto. The most important thing is that football is a game of mistakes, challenges, and resilience, and when some players are not present, we have to find a way to win.”

Along with Ronaldo’s absence, the Spanish coach also emphasized the losses of Mendes and Neto, key members of the Portugal squad that won the 2025 UEFA Nations League. Both the left back and winger were left out of the November call-up due to injuries, two significant absences that Martinez considered influential.

The coach then used the opportunity to highlight the value of rotation and building confidence in the rest of the squad. “I believe the key is to have all the important players, but also to have confidence and a clear idea that we can win even when some players are not in the starting lineup,” Martinez concluded.

Erling Haaland reaches incredible goalscoring record in World Cup qualifiers not even Messi or Ronaldo achieved

Will Ronaldo miss the 2026 World Cup debut?

Ronaldo’s red card has raised concerns within the national team, not for missing the match against Armenia, but for the possibility that the suspension could extend to the World Cup opener. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened a file regarding Ronaldo’s elbow on Dara O’Shea, but the Portugal national team will be hoping to prevent the situation from escalating.

President of the Portuguese Football Federation Pedro Proença addressed Ronaldo’s suspension, setting expectations for fans: “The Portuguese Football Federation and I will do our utmost to ensure that Cristiano’s punishment is as minimal as possible. We have already analyzed the situation legally, and it is essential to understand the mitigating circumstances.”

The final decision from FIFA is expected after the November international break, either at the end of the month or in early December, according to A Bola. With this in mind, the federation president remains eager to see Ronaldo available for Matchday 1 of the 2026 World Cup. “We strongly hope that the punishment will be appropriate and brief. We all wish for Cristiano to be available for the first match of the World Cup,” he concluded.

